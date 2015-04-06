Orions Mr Hedging

Are you stubborn and don't want to close a disastrous situation in your account?
Have your bots made a mess in your account?
No problem: Mr. Hedging is there to fix the situation!

The expert advisor reads the real drawdown at each tick and, if the set threshold is exceeded, starting from the first loss order in the terminal window,
puts it in hedging by opening an order of opposite direction and multiple volume as per assigned parameter.

It is also possible to set SL and TP to emulate a scalping operation or, by lengthening the TP, set an amount
which automatically closes the two orders when the sum of the profits of the two reaches it.

It can also be used to inhibit the operation of other EAs when the drawdown is exceeded, simply by closing all the charts.

The parameters are
  •      Max % DrawDown : When this threshold is exceeded, Mr.Hedging activates and starts opening hedging orders.
  •      Max numbers of hedging orders : number of hedging orders envisaged
  •      Manual SL in pips : SL setting
  •      Manual TP in pips : TP setting. If set short, new orders will be opened continuously with TP until the DD returns.
  •      Close orders in hedging : minimum amount given by the losing order plus the hedging amount at which both orders are closed. A negative value can also be used if the distance between the two orders is considerable.
  •      Multiplier of lots orders : Factor by which the original volume of the order will be multiplied. Commonly set to 2, doubles will be opened and against the losing order.
  •      Panic action : If set to TRUE, when "Max % DrawDown" is exceeded, it closes all charts effectively inhibiting the operation of any algorithm on MT4.

Use the comments to propose improvements or recommendations.
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