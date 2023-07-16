Orions Speed Hedging

A simple and automatic method to win in forex, with good liquidity and big balance.
This tecnique is based on relaunch Martingale, so if you have small balance, your account is on risk.
The EA monitor constantly the free margin,  but this thing isn't always warranty of win.
If you have a small balance, I suggest to use an account in cents, Min Trade Volume equals to MINLOT and at least 5 of "max orders".

The higher the "max orders" , the higher the odds of winning and the profits, the higher the capital needed and the risk.


This EA is good for symmetric instruments, so EURUSD and other forex . Also good for indexes in lateral movement.
If you don't take the right direction, the algorithm will create a cage (or tunnel of 10 pips) in which to raise continuously in the opposite direction so that overall the operation ends in profit.
You can use a filter on the times and be sure of sufficient liquidity to raise both at launch and during operation.
To open your first trade you need to have good controlled volatility with ATR and RSI indicator to evaluate price retracements.

The parameters are:
-MinAtr : to activate the bot
-RSIperiod : to control price stress
-Min Trade Volume : the volume of the first order
-Max Orders : max number of relaunch, the first include. This number will be checked by Free Margin Function and eventually correct.
-TrailingStop : move SL and TP only in the first order if the cage not be activated.
-TrailingStopMax : move SL and TP only in the good direction if the max relaunch is reached up and the total profit is positive.
-MagicNumber : Magic Number of the bot that can be parameterized to use on the same platform with multiple crosses.
_Check Time_ : possibility to have it operate only in moments of greater market volatility (recommended)
-Max Hours open last trade : automatic closure of the whole operation when it lasts for too long
_Money Management_ : This parameter enable the followings functionalities.
-% Min Free Margin before open : Check how much free margin is available before opening other positions on raise. 0 to disable this check.
-% Max of drawdown : Close all orders when the DD overcome this percentage thresold. 0 to disable this check.


Use the comments to suggest improvements.
Thank you.

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Pol Lazaro Porta
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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The indicator is like a mother-in-law, who talks often, talks a lot and often inappropriately. The indicator, in addition to giving us an entry signal on parameters which I will then list, monitors the trend of the hourly timeframe, OSMA to understand the entry direction, RSI to sense any overbought or oversold conditions from which to abstain, ATR for the volatility and ADX for the trend. Indicator not recommended for newbies. Only the human judgment of these parameters, combined with the entr
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