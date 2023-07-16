Orions Speed Hedging

A simple and automatic method to win in forex, with good liquidity and big balance.

This tecnique is based on relaunch Martingale, so if you have small balance, your account is on risk.

The EA monitor constantly the free margin, but this thing isn't always warranty of win.

If you have a small balance, I suggest to use an account in cents, Min Trade Volume equals to MINLOT and at least 5 of "max orders".



The higher the "max orders" , the higher the odds of winning and the profits, the higher the capital needed and the risk.



This EA is good for symmetric instruments, so EURUSD and other forex . Also good for indexes in lateral movement.

If you don't take the right direction, the algorithm will create a cage (or tunnel of 10 pips) in which to raise continuously in the opposite direction so that overall the operation ends in profit.

You can use a filter on the times and be sure of sufficient liquidity to raise both at launch and during operation.

To open your first trade you need to have good controlled volatility with ATR and RSI indicator to evaluate price retracements.



The parameters are:

-MinAtr : to activate the bot

-RSIperiod : to control price stress

-Min Trade Volume : the volume of the first order

-Max Orders : max number of relaunch, the first include. This number will be checked by Free Margin Function and eventually correct.

-TrailingStop : move SL and TP only in the first order if the cage not be activated.

-TrailingStopMax : move SL and TP only in the good direction if the max relaunch is reached up and the total profit is positive.

-MagicNumber : Magic Number of the bot that can be parameterized to use on the same platform with multiple crosses.

_Check Time_ : possibility to have it operate only in moments of greater market volatility (recommended)

-Max Hours open last trade : automatic closure of the whole operation when it lasts for too long

_Money Management_ : This parameter enable the followings functionalities.

-% Min Free Margin before open : Check how much free margin is available before opening other positions on raise. 0 to disable this check.

-% Max of drawdown : Close all orders when the DD overcome this percentage thresold. 0 to disable this check.





Use the comments to suggest improvements.

Thank you.

