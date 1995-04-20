Trade Position Sizer

The indicator has been designed to function on any time-frame and any pair.

The user is able to input their desired risk percentage per trade based on their account size, and choose whether they wish to calculate risk based on a limit order or market order.

When initialised, a non-invasive button will appear on the left-hand side of the chart. Upon selection, a drop down will appear with a Buy and Sell button, these will in turn place movable lines on the chart that are used to appropriately size the trade. All the calculated information is displayed on the chart, as well as the profit and loss targets using the horizontal lines.

If wanting to use a different risk percentage, the trader will be required to reinitialise the indicator using the terminal’s indicator list.