Sigmasig

Sigma is a fully automated and multi-currency trading system.

The product is immediately ready for trading, it remains only to launch. But you can optimize it for yourself.

Recommendations:

The algorithm is not sensitive to spread and slippage.  I advise you to use a good broker Pro/ECN;
The system constantly reads all the broker's indicators, it is better to use a VPS 24/7;
Traded pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD. 
Sigma ADVISOR has been tested and successfully passed a stress test with slippage and commission close to real market conditions, using real ticks with 99.9% quality for 10 years. 

Features:

A free demo version is available for download;
The recommended deposit of 1000 US dollars is 0.01.
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5 (34)
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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SigmaNight
Aleksandr Arkhipov
Experts
SigmaS is a fully automated and multi-currency trading system. The product is immediately ready for trading, it remains only to launch. But you can optimize it for yourself. Advantages of the robot The adviser does not use such systems as Martin, hedging, etc. There is always SL TP. There is no need to turn off the robot during the news. High speed testing. It does not require very good execution, the possibility of slippage is minimal. It is advisable to use a VPS . Ping to the broker's serv
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