Sigma is a fully automated and multi-currency trading system.





The product is immediately ready for trading, it remains only to launch. But you can optimize it for yourself.





Recommendations:

The algorithm is not sensitive to spread and slippage. I advise you to use a good broker Pro/ECN;

The system constantly reads all the broker's indicators, it is better to use a VPS 24/7;

Traded pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD.

Sigma ADVISOR has been tested and successfully passed a stress test with slippage and commission close to real market conditions, using real ticks with 99.9% quality for 10 years.





Features:





A free demo version is available for download;

The recommended deposit of 1000 US dollars is 0.01.