SigmaNight
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
SigmaS is a fully automated and multi-currency trading system.
The product is immediately ready for trading, it remains only to launch. But you can optimize it for yourself.
Advantages of the robot
- The adviser does not use such systems as Martin, hedging, etc. There is always SL TP.
- There is no need to turn off the robot during the news.
- High speed testing.
- It does not require very good execution, the possibility of slippage is minimal.
- It is advisable to use a VPS . Ping to the broker's server can be in the region of 100 ms, this is enough because transactions are opened in a calm market.
Recommendations
- The algorithm is not sensitive to spread and slippage. I advise you to use a good broker Pro/ECN;
- The system constantly reads all the broker's indicators, it is better to use a VPS 24/7;
- Traded pairs: EURUSD.
- Max spread - the spread based on your broker (recommended no more than 30).
Sigma Expert Advisor has been tested and successfully passed a stress test with slippage, commission and delays close to real market conditions, using real ticks with 100% quality for 10 years.
Features
- A free demo version is available for download;
- The recommended deposit of 1000 US dollars is 0.01.