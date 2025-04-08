Snipper Pro MT5 is a unique trading robot that has been in development for many years now. It uses very advanced algorithms and has numerous built control algorithms.

Snipper gives few but accurate trades, with very high accuracy. It uses standard indicators of mt5 platform(Moving Average, BB), EA has a Take Profit and a Stop Loss, There are no dangerous methods of traiding such as Martingale, Grid etc. It works perfectly on EURUSD pair.

Snipper has been put in test for more than 20 years and the following are the recommended settings;







Time Frame M15.

The best results were performed with pair M15 GBPUSD.

Min deposit: $100