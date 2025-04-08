Snipper Pro

Snipper Pro MT5

Snipper Pro  MT5 is a unique trading robot that has been in development for many years now. It uses very advanced algorithms and has numerous built control algorithms.

Snipper gives few but accurate trades, with very high accuracy. It uses standard indicators of mt5 platform(Moving Average, BB), EA has a Take Profit and a Stop Loss, There are no dangerous methods of traiding such as Martingale, Grid etc. It works  perfectly on EURUSD pair.

Snipper has been put in test for more than 20 years and the following are the recommended settings;


Time Frame M15.

The best results were performed with pair M15 GBPUSD.

 Min deposit: $100

Use any Good broker of your choice


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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