Open Close Cross Alerts

This trading strategy is built around Open-Close Crossovers, a method of analyzing price movement based on the relationship between a bar's open and close prices. The system is designed to identify potential entry and exit points when these values cross over each other.

Setup and Customization

The strategy's performance can be customized by adjusting the resolution. A higher resolution, typically 3-4 times that of the chart, may be used to identify crossover signals earlier. However, this can also increase the frequency of signals, and careful testing is recommended.

The strategy allows you to choose between using raw open and close price data or incorporating a variety of Moving Average (MA) types for filtering signals. An optional trailing stop-loss feature is available for risk management.

Important Notes