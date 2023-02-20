Price Action Advanced Levels
- Indicators
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Gabriel MatovuGabriel Matovu is a Quantitative Economist and Algorithmic Trading Developer with expertise in Currency Trading, Statistical Modeling, Econometrics and Macro-economic analysis. He holds a BSc. in Quantitative Economics from Makerere University.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Accurate horizontal support and resistance levels
Accurate for price action analysis.
All Markets: forex, stocks, indices, metals, commodities ,and crypto
Available for meta trader 5
Adjustable parameters
I think that's it
inputs:
For multiple timeframe analysis: adjust "analysis_timeframe" accordingly
"depth_of_retrenchments" represents how big the peaks or troughs are.
"lookback " represents the most recent number of candlesticks to consider
"linecolor " is the color of the lines
"lineweight" is the width.
copyright @ GABRIEL MATOVU, BSc. Quantitative Economics, MAKERERE UNIVERSITY
very good I would like to receive an alert when the price touches the trendline (or support/resistance line