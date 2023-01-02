PK Crash 1OOO PRO

PK Crash 1000 PRO is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 1000 Index on the M1 Timeframe.

It doesn't trade frequently but it offers a high return of profits with lesser risk.

The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account.

PK Crash 1000 PRO shows stable trading results.

PK Crash 1000 PRO only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 1000 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown.

This EA doesn't use a trailing stop loss because of how it trades. It only uses Take Profit and Stop loss.

PK Crash 1000 PRO is very simple to use. All you have to do is to just set the EA on the chart, set the Lot Size according to your account size and let it work for you.

The default settings are not optimized. Please endeavor to change them to the specific parameters received after purchase of the EA.

Parameters

Lots = -

Stop Loss = -

Take Profit = -

Magic = 333000

NB: The EA should be run using only the specified parameter inputs for better performance and results. Except for the Lots and Magic.

My guarantee is to further improve the EA by adding more filters to make your trading more profitable.

For more information and help with settings, please contact me in private messages.

WARNING: My products are only available on the official MQL5 website. If you see them elsewhere, it is a scam. Boom Crash Deriv Binary





