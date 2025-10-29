HTF Candles

  • Indicators
  • Felix Bitum
    Felix Bitum

    Felix Bitum

    4.2 (10)
    A Programmer proficient in C++, JS, Python, SQL, Java and mql4/5 and pinescript.
    The market is like a rich minefield. Your tools are important in your quest to extract what you want. And I can do the following for you.
    1. Craft new tools
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    2 products 9 comments
  • Version: 1.8
  • Updated: 29 October 2025
  • Activations: 5

HTF Candles is an indicator which plots the outline of the higher time-frame candles on the lower candle. The indicator gives you the option to choose whether or not to view live current HTF candle, with no lag or repainting.

Features

  • No objects drawn on chart: The indicator does not plot any lines or rectangle objects on the chart, it simply draws the htf candles. This keeps your chart simple and clean.
  • MTF Selection: The indicator allows you to choose all the different higher time-frames for each lower period in one go, and goes changing accordingly.
  • ON/OFF Toggle: The indicator has a feature which allows you to hide/show the htf candles at any time with a keyboard shortcut of your choice which can be set via input.
  • Custom HTF candle Colors: You can easily set the color of the bear and bull htf candle via input settings, to your color of choice.

Inputs Settings

Input item
Description of values or settings
 HTF Candle type  Choose Between normal Japanese Candles stick or heiken ashi Candles
Show Candles?
  Choose whether to [show both htf and lower candles, only HTF candles, hide HTF, by default.
Show current live htf candle  Choose whether to show or hide current live HTF candle
Candle Wick postion  Choose the Position of the candle wick. at actual highs or middle of  HTF bar
Bearish Candle color
 Choose the color for the bearish candle
Bullish Candle color
 Choose the color for the bullish candle
htf candle width
 The width of the htf candle outline
M1 Higher Time-frame
 Choose the htf candle to be displayed on M1 time-frame
M2 Higher Time-frame
 Choose the htf candle to be displayed on M2 time-frame
M3 Higher Time-frame
 Choose the htf candle to be displayed on M3 time-frame
M4 Higher Time-frame
 Choose the htf candle to be displayed on M4 time-frame
.... etc
  Continue likewise for all the subsequent time-frames



NOTE FOR STRATEGY TESTER

Please note that running the indicator on the strategy tester adds lines which go from the bottom of the terminal to the beginning of the bar. this is a bug within the tester itself.

The strategy tester also adds  two lines up and below the candles, this line is like a moving average sort of... this is a bug within strategy tester itself.

the indicator only plots as shown in the images. No extra lines or funny things...


Future updates

More features will be added for this indicator. in subsequent updates. The price will increase accordingly, buy previous purchases will have benefit from the feature updates. Next price is $59

If you would like custom adjustments, EA or another indicator based on this, please feel free to contact me.

The MT4 Version can be got from here

You can order a custom indicator or EA from me here.

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5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
ZAB Supply Demand MTF
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
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HTF Candles MT4
Felix Bitum
5 (1)
Indicators
HTF Candles MT4 is a mt4 indicator which plots the outline of the higher time-frame candles on the lower candle, including any MT5 higher time-frame chosen.   The indicator gives you the option to choose whether or not to view live current HTF candle, with no lag or repainting. Features MT5 Period Candles: This indicator plots any mt5 time-frame candle e.g m3, m5, m12, m15, m20... and so on, on the lower time-frame. Heiken Ashi Options: You have the option to view the HTF Heiken ashi instead of
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