PK Boom Crash Scalper RSI

PK Boom Crash Scalper RSI is an EA designed specifically for scalping Boom and Crash Indices on the M1 Timeframe.

The EA uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to open positions based on the Oversold and Overbought levels which can be adjusted to the users' preferences.

Positions are opened after a spike or drop depending on the index being traded. 

NB: This EA, unlike my other EA's, doesn't come with optimized parameters. It's up to the user to set it up according to their preferred settings.

Parameters

Maximum Trades Per Day

  • Trades - Input the number of trades the EA should open per day


Entries Per Trade

  • Entries - Input the entries the EA should open per trade.


Inputs

  • Buy or Sell - Buy (When RSI is Over Sold) for the Crash indices and Sell (When RSI is Over Bought) for the Boom Indices
  • Lotsize - Input Lots
  • Take Profit in Bars - Input the number of Bars the EA should take profit
  • Stop Loss - Input stop loss value (In points)
  • Trailing Stop - Input Trailing Stop (In points)


RSI Parameters

  • RSI Period - Input RSI period
  • RSI Applied Price - Select RSI Applied Price
  • RSI Timeframe - Select the Timeframe the RSI should be calculated on.
  • RSI Over Bought Level - Input the RSI Over Bought level
  • RSI Over Sold Level - Input the RSI Over Sold level


Miscellaneous

  • Magic - Input unique number for different charts the EA is applied to.

The EA should run on a VPS continuously.

My guarantee is to further improve the EA by adding more filters to make your trading more profitable.

  • For more information and help with settings, please contact me in private messages.

WARNING: My products are only available on the official MQL5 website. If you see them elsewhere, it is a scam.



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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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