PK Boom Crash Scalper RSI is an EA designed specifically for scalping Boom and Crash Indices on the M1 Timeframe.

The EA uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to open positions based on the Oversold and Overbought levels which can be adjusted to the users' preferences.

Positions are opened after a spike or drop depending on the index being traded.

NB: This EA, unlike my other EA's, doesn't come with optimized parameters. It's up to the user to set it up according to their preferred settings.

Parameters Maximum Trades Per Day Trades - Input the number of trades the EA should open per day

Entries Per Trade Entries - Input the entries the EA should open per trade.

Inputs Buy or Sell - Buy (When RSI is Over Sold) for the Crash indices and Sell (When RSI is Over Bought) for the Boom Indices

- Buy (When RSI is Over Sold) for the Crash indices and Sell (When RSI is Over Bought) for the Boom Indices Lotsize - Input Lots

- Input Lots Take Profit in Bars - Input the number of Bars the EA should take profit

- Input the number of Bars the EA should take profit Stop Loss - Input stop loss value (In points)

- Input stop loss value (In points) Trailing Stop - Input Trailing Stop (In points)

RSI Parameters RSI Period - Input RSI period

- Input RSI period RSI Applied Price - Select RSI Applied Price

- Select RSI Applied Price RSI Timeframe - Select the Timeframe the RSI should be calculated on.

- Select the Timeframe the RSI should be calculated on. RSI Over Bought Level - Input the RSI Over Bought level

- Input the RSI Over Bought level RSI Over Sold Level - Input the RSI Over Sold level

Miscellaneous Magic - Input unique number for different charts the EA is applied to.

The EA should run on a VPS continuously.

My guarantee is to further improve the EA by adding more filters to make your trading more profitable.

For more information and help with settings, please contact me in private messages.

WARNING: My products are only available on the official MQL5 website. If you see them elsewhere, it is a scam.







