Engulfing Goddess MT4

Introducing the Engulfing Goddess Indicator, a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that helps traders identify engulfing candlestick patterns. This indicator is designed to provide visual signals that correspond to common patterns used in market analysis.

The Engulfing Goddess Indicator is built to detect various types of engulfing patterns. It includes a range of optional filters to refine pattern detection, giving you the flexibility to customize your analysis. This feature can help you identify potential shifts in market momentum and trend continuations.

This indicator is versatile and can be used across various timeframes, from shorter periods suitable for scalping to longer intervals for day trading or swing trading. The indicator's settings can be adjusted to fit your trading style.

How to Interpret Signals

  • Bullish: A green upward arrow indicates a potential bullish engulfing pattern.

  • Bearish: A red downward arrow indicates a potential bearish engulfing pattern.

Important Note on Usage

This indicator provides data points for technical analysis and should not be considered a direct signal for entering a trade. All trading involves risk, and this tool does not guarantee profits or specific trading outcomes. It is recommended to use the indicator in conjunction with your own trading strategy and risk management. For example, using it as a confluence with other methods, such as Smart Money Concepts (SMC) or other forms of analysis, can help confirm potential setups.


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Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
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