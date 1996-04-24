NAS30 Scalper

The NAS30 Scalper Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to provide precise buy and sell signals for scalping trading strategies on NAS100 and US30. This indicator leverages advanced algorithms to identify short-term market trends and capitalize on quick price movements, making it perfect for traders looking to seize rapid profit opportunities.

Key Features:

  1. Real-Time Signals: Receive instant alerts when the indicator detects optimal entry and exit points, ensuring you never miss a profitable trade.

  2. Scalping Optimized: Specifically tailored for scalping strategies, the Dynamic Scalper Indicator targets quick trades, maximizing your potential returns within minutes.

  3. User-Friendly Interface: The indicator boasts a user-friendly interface, allowing both novice and experienced traders to easily interpret signals and make swift decisions.

  4. Customizable Parameters: Tailor the indicator settings to align with your unique trading preferences and risk tolerance, ensuring a personalized trading experience.

  5. Reliable Performance: Backed by rigorous testing and real-market data, the Dynamic Scalper Indicator delivers consistent and reliable results.

  6. Compatible with Popular Platforms: Seamlessly integrate the indicator with leading trading platforms for hassle-free execution of trades.

  7. Mobile and Terminal Alerts

Whether you're a seasoned scalper or just starting your trading journey, the NAS30 Scalper Indicator empowers you to navigate the NAS100 and US30 markets with confidence, unlocking the potential for substantial profits in fast-moving environments. Don't miss out on this powerful tool to enhance your scalping strategy and achieve your financial goals!


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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro Indicator Tweezer Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The Twe
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
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Super Trend Master
Ronald Moses Mawanda
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As the name suggests,   it indicates the direction of the price movement in a market that is trending, that is following any particular path . It is plotted in stock price charts for investors to see marked current trend which is shown in red when prices have dipped and green when prices have risen. Input Parameters: CCI Indicator period ATR Indicator Period CCI Activation level Horizontal Shift of Indicator Bars Otherwise ; You can use the Default settings
Crash Wizard
Ronald Moses Mawanda
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Crash Wizard Indicator works on 1 Minute time frame of Crash 500 and Crash 1000 ONLY. This indicator will plot a Red (x) on the Drop candle . it will plot Green arrows as BUY entry signal and will plot orange (x) as multi-exit points. You the indicator is 85% Accurate . you may use it together with Price action. NOTE: To use the indicator , make sure you have an account with Deriv the only synthetics indices broker. DONT use it on any other assets.
Murrey Math Levels
Ronald Moses Mawanda
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It shows the Murrey Math levels on chart and also provides an alert when price touch a particular level. T. Henning Murrey, in 1995, presented a trading system called Murrey Math Trading System, which is based on the observations made by W.D Gann. Applications For Murrey Math lovers, this is a must-have indicator in their arsenal. There is no need to be present on the screen all the time. Whenever the price touches a level, it will send an alert. Spot upcoming reversals in advance by speculatin
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