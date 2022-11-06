Price action auto trade bot

PRICE ACTION Semi-auto trade bot: (SPECIALLY DEIGNED FOR XAUUSD )

This is a simple quantitative model that trades GOLD(XAUUSD) using automatic price action analysis algorithms

Place it on any symbol or timeframe. MThe position sizes are calculated by multiplying 0.01 per USD 500 on account to ensure low risk exposure and also leaving free margin for hedging positions that reduce the overall risk exposure . This is what leads to stability in the model though it is possible that the model like any other might stop working at one time in the future.

NB: Standard accounts are preferred and well regulated brokers eg ICMarkets are advised to avoid unnecessary losses eg slippage ones and very large spreads.

HOW TO USE: Just load it on any chart, any timeframe , then just withdraw profits from time to time. A VPS is highly recomended.AWS offers 1 year free trial

NB: These are risky strategies which give good returns over time but also pose a risk of blowing up your account. Use on your own accord.





copyright @ GABRIEL MATOVU, BSc. Quantitative Economics, MAKERERE UNIVERSITY