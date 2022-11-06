Price action auto trade bot
- Experts
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Gabriel MatovuGabriel Matovu is a Quantitative Economist and Algorithmic Trading Developer with expertise in Currency Trading, Statistical Modeling, Econometrics and Macro-economic analysis. He holds a BSc. in Quantitative Economics from Makerere University.
- Version: 1.42
- Updated: 1 October 2025
PRICE ACTION Semi-auto trade bot: (SPECIALLY DEIGNED FOR XAUUSD )
This is a simple quantitative model that trades GOLD(XAUUSD) using automatic price action analysis algorithms
Place it on any symbol or timeframe. MThe position sizes are calculated by multiplying 0.01 per USD 500 on account to ensure low risk exposure and also leaving free margin for hedging positions that reduce the overall risk exposure . This is what leads to stability in the model though it is possible that the model like any other might stop working at one time in the future.
NB: Standard accounts are preferred and well regulated brokers eg ICMarkets are advised to avoid unnecessary losses eg slippage ones and very large spreads.
NB: These are risky strategies which give good returns over time but also pose a risk of blowing up your account. Use on your own accord.
copyright @ GABRIEL MATOVU, BSc. Quantitative Economics, MAKERERE UNIVERSITY
vSubject: Calendar filter question Hi Gabriel, Great bot! But I noticed it doesn't work Dec 10-15. Can you confirm which days are blocked? I saw Neil's review about "zero transactions" - was he also testing on blocked days? Would be helpful to know the full calendar to plan my trading.