CandleStick 3 Candle Engulf

Candlestick Engulf Indicator

The 3 Candlestick Engulf Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to identify specific engulfing candlestick patterns. For a bullish signal, the indicator looks for a pattern where a bullish candle completely engulfs the preceding three bearish candles. Conversely, a bearish signal is generated when a bearish candle engulfs the prior three bullish candles.

The indicator is also programmed to detect standard, single-candle engulfing patterns, which are marked with a "droplet" on the chart.

While engulfing patterns can appear in both trending and non-trending markets, it is often recommended to use signals that align with the prevailing trend, which can be determined using a moving average or other trend-following tools.

This indicator includes several input features that can be customized to suit your analysis and preferences.

Important Note

This indicator provides data points for technical analysis and should not be considered a direct signal for entering a trade. All trading involves risk, and this indicator does not guarantee profits or specific outcomes. It is recommended to use the indicator in conjunction with your own risk management and comprehensive trading strategy.