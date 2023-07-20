Super Trend Master
- Indicators
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Ronald Moses MawandaI'm a Ugandan based forex trader , crypto trader , investor. I have been in this finical markets business for 4 years.
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
As the name suggests, it indicates the direction of the price movement in a market that is trending, that is following any particular path. It is plotted in stock price charts for investors to see marked current trend which is shown in red when prices have dipped and green when prices have risen.
Input Parameters:
- CCI Indicator period
- ATR Indicator Period
- CCI Activation level
- Horizontal Shift of Indicator Bars
Otherwise ; You can use the Default settings