Super Trend Master

As the name suggests, it indicates the direction of the price movement in a market that is trending, that is following any particular path. It is plotted in stock price charts for investors to see marked current trend which is shown in red when prices have dipped and green when prices have risen.



Input Parameters:





CCI Indicator period

ATR Indicator Period

CCI Activation level

Horizontal Shift of Indicator Bars



Otherwise ; You can use the Default settings



