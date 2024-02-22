Setting up the BotGPT EA MT4

If you have any questions, you can reach me on my profile:

Profil MQL5 : ✔️ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline My experts advisors : ✔️ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline/seller ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ EA BotGPT MT4 © : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99024





✅ Setting up the BotGPT EA

1/ Slide the robot on the EURUSD chart M15

In the (common) tab, check the box: Allow Algo Trading







2/ In the (Input) tab

Parameters of trades A and B

The default settings are standard for M15 period trading. Stoploss and take profit are indicated in points.

A: is the first trade that is started most often

B: It is only opened if (Trade A) does not reach its target, this trade can last several days if necessary.

(Trade B numbers) : You can choose here if you want trade B to be divided into several micro trades.

I specify that trades A and B work together, you cannot separate them.









👉 Money Management A and B : (Automated lots management)

For the trade A : Leave the % at minimum (don't change)

For the trade B : Specify here the maximum percentage of your capital that you want to risk on each transaction. If you specify 5, then 5% of your capital will be risked in the trade.



If the trade is profitable, the next stake increases as your capital increases. If the trade is losing, the next stake is reduced as your capital decreases. And so on





If you prefer to use fixed lots instead of risk in %

👉 Fixed lots



The lots are indicated here. By default, the setting is for a capital of $500.

Trade A = 0.01 lots Whatever your capital

Trade B = 0.10 lots for a capital of $500 (Secure strategy)

For example if you have a capital of $1000 you indicate 0.20 lots





It is recommended to start with 0.05 lots for $500 (Secure strategy)

Trade B: Caution: 0.05 = Secure strategy for the long term.

Trade B: Default : 0.10 = Standard strategy.

Trade B: Max profits : 0.15 = Aggressive strategy to be used preferably once the capital has been recovered.







👉 Trailing stop :

The trailing stop, very useful for securing your capital. To activate this function, indicate the number of points earned for which your Break Even will be activated. As soon as the BE is activated, your capital is protected.

This function is only useful in certain cases. For example, if your take profit is large, this is very useful. Otherwise, this function may not be profitable. It's up to you to make backtets.









👉 Trading hours:

Here we indicate the days and times when the robot is allowed to trade.

It is recommended not to touch this parameter, it is preferable to load the adjustment file (available at the bottom of the page) and leave this parameter.

The function (Close trades outside trading hours) is set (false) by default, which means that open trades will remain in place even if the Take Profit or Stop Loss is reached. If you set this option to (true), open trades can be closed if needed.









👉 News Filter :

This filter is used to prohibit the robot from trading before and/or after certain financial/economic announcements that may influence stock price results.

By default, the filter is positioned on (false) which means that it is not active. To use this option, set it to (true) mode.





👉 To use a filter, you must:

Switch the (false) to (true)

Select the level of importance (preferably choose the highest level)

Select the relevant currency

Indicate the number of minutes before the news

Indicate the number of minutes after the news





👉 Forex News Auto Protect :

To make your trading account as secure as possible, you can enable the (USD to true) option. The EA will ensure that transactions are automatically banned during market fluctuations.

If you want the EA to initiate more transactions, you need to disable this feature (USD and EUR to false).









Please choose and download the tuning file below, your EA will be automatically tuned to the best desired level.





👉 Standard : Suitable for optimal high yield trading with medium/high drawdown possible





The settings are finished, you can click on OK to validate and launch the robot. Check at the top right of the graph that the smiley is smiling.

I remain at your disposal if you need help with the adjustment.

Happy trading to you.























