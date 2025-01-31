SexxT Trader
- Experts
- Fabiano Martins Alberto
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 31 January 2025
CONTACT US TO RECEIVE SETUP FILE
Optimal SexxT Trader Setup:
For a conservative account you should activate strategy 6.
For an average account you must activate strategy 1, 2 OR 3.
For an account with more risks, you should activate strategies 1, 2, 3 and 6.
Sexxt Trader - Overview
The Sexxt Trader is designed for traders seeking to optimize their Forex market operations, offering flexibility and customization to meet each user's specific needs. For example, it allows activating specific strategies, adjusting the trailing stop according to individual goals, and using dynamic lot sizes for better risk management.
Adjustable Settings
Global Settings
-
Enable Dashboard (Activate Dashboard): Allows activating or deactivating the visual dashboard for tracking operations, facilitating real-time performance monitoring and aiding in faster, more informed decision-making.
-
Only Positive Swap (Only Swap Is Positive): Configures operations to only execute when the swap is positive.
Strategy Settings
-
Enable Strategies (Use Strategy 1 to 6): Enables up to six predefined strategies in the EA. Each strategy can be individually activated according to the trader's needs without exposing specific details.
Trailing Stop Settings
-
Enable Trailing Stop (Activate): Defines whether the trailing stop will be used in operations.
-
Percentage to Activate (Percentage of TP to activate Trailing Stop): Specifies the percentage of Take Profit needed to activate the trailing stop.
-
Percentage for SL Adjustment (Percentage of TP to set new SL): Percentage used to adjust the Stop Loss based on the Take Profit.
Dynamic Lot Settings
-
Enable Dynamic Lot (Enable Dynamic Lot): Allows the lot size to be automatically calculated based on account balance.
-
Account Value for Lot Increase (Bank value for lot addition): Specifies the balance increment required to increase the lot size.
-
Lot Addition Amount (Lot addition quantity): Determines the lot size increment for each balance step.
Technical Requirements
- Pair: XAUUSD
- Graphic Time: 5m
- Minimum Lot: 0.01
- Minimum Deposit: 1000$(Standard..) 100$(Cent, Micro)
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Account Type: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN
Disclaimer
The Sexxt Trader is a tool designed to facilitate market operations but does not guarantee profits. The Forex market is highly volatile and may lead to significant losses. Use with caution and ensure you fully understand the risks involved. Extensive testing in a demo account is recommended before using it in a live account, evaluating different configurations to ensure a safer adaptation to the user's needs.
NOTE: AFTER PURCHASING THE EA YOU MUST CONTACT US SO THAT THE IDEAL SETTINGS CAN BE PROVIDED