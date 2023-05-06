GBPJPY grandmaster

A specialized bot for the GBPJPY market the backtest is in "every tick" 204M ticks modeled (2019-2023)



It is based on market trends, is fully optimized and automatically manages the allocation of positions based on capital.

You can modify the risk per operation in percentage%, its capital management is based on compound interest, when it enters a negative streak, the lotage begins to drop until it returns to a positive streak in which it will risk again the initial risk that you have put.


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