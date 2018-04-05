ProWave EA





The Expert Advisor uses a proprietary trading strategy that integrates the use of two moving averages.

The use of a double moving average helps to confirm the strength of the trend and reduce the risk of entering a wrong trade, making it suitable for both scalping and swing trading.

ProWave EA has been designed to work on different markets and timeframes, aiming for a consistent Risk-Reward ratio of 1:2.

In addition, the system does not use the martingale strategy, which often leads to a high risk of losses.





The program offers various customization options to suit the trader's needs, such as:

-Setting SL-TP1-TP2-TP3 levels (TP=take profit, SL=stop loss)

-Managing the breakeven level

-Managing the trading hours

-Complete control of the moving averages





Finally, the system has been tested on historical data and over 750 trades and has proven to be profitable.

However, it's important to note that past performance is not a guarantee of future results and that trading always involves a certain level of risk.

Currently, we recommend using the EA on USD/JPY (scalping) and XAU/USD (intra-week/swing) pairs."



