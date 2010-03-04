Thebullishway Nexxtgen

Introducing Thebullishway Nexxtgen - designed to make maximum profits with minimum risks. The Expert Advisor uses a powerful combination of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Envelopes, and Average True Range (ATR) indicators to analyze market conditions and make informed trades.

Our Expert Advisor uses the RSI indicator to identify overbought and oversold market conditions, while the Envelopes indicator helps to measure market volatility and provide a dynamic support and resistance level. The Average True Range (ATR) indicator is used to determine the average volatility of an asset and provide a precise stop loss and take profit level.

With our Expert Advisor, you can be sure of consistent profits as it uses a precise stop loss and take profit mechanism. The stop loss is set based on the average volatility of the asset, ensuring that losses are minimized even in highly volatile markets. The take profit level is also determined based on market conditions, giving you the best possible return on your investments.

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, our Expert Advisor is easy to use, and requires no prior trading experience. Simply install it on your MT4 platform and let it do the work for you.

With its highly advanced algorithms and sophisticated trading logic, you can be confident that our Expert Advisor will deliver consistent profits and help you reach your financial goals. So why wait? Invest in Thebullishway Nexxtgen today and start making the most of your trading opportunities!





















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Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Experts
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
Undefeated Triangle MT5
Nauris Zukas
4.27 (11)
Experts
Description. This product was created as part of a project " PULSE OF MARKET ". EA "Undefeated Triangle" is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations. EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pai
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