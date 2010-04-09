Envelope Watson LuxAlgo MT5 version

Nadaraya-Watson Envelope Indicator convert to MT5

Nadaraya Watson Envelope Indicator is one of the monst popular indicator in TradingView.

TradingView(Chrome, Edge) eats a huge of CPU, so I convert this to MT5 version.







As you can see the screenshot, it's good with Schaff trend RSI Indicator (or others)

If you want to get Schaff trend RSI Indicator , Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98011





Window Size - determines the window size for calculating smoothed values. A larger window size will increase smoothing and decrease the sensitivity of the indicator. [In TradingView Default value: 500, you can change the value]

Bandwidth - determines the bandwidth for calculating weight values. A larger bandwidth will increase smoothing and decrease the sensitivity of the indicator. [In TradingView Default value: 8, you can change the value]

Multiplier - multiplier for determining the width of the channel based on the average absolute error. [In TradingView Default value: 3, you can change the value]