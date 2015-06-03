Time zone breakout

Simply breakout EA on highest and lowest point of choosen period of time.

EA works on H1.

This is not full EA. You need to set your strategy and know profitability.

I am using it for London breakout 08:00 to 09:00 (set for UTG+1, if you want to used it too, change time to fit your timezone), picture of setting are below.





Parameters

Start of timezone - When your zone start (xx:xx) - minutes must be 00

End of timezone - When your zone end (xx:xx) - minutes must be 00

Max width of zone - Max allowed width of zone

TP in points - On/Off takeprofit in points

TP points - Takeprofit value when takeprofit is in points

Percent of zone to TP - How many percent of zone to set as TP (xx.x)

SL in points - On/Off stoploss in points

SL in points - Stoploss value when stoploss is in points

SL on other side of zone - Set SL on otherside of zone

Static standoff on SL - If you want static standoff on SL

Standoff SL on BUY - Standoff SL on BUY

Standoff SL on SELL - Standoff SL on SELL

Percent of zone to SL

SL on other side of zone and static standoff on SL are true, this is ignored.



SL on other side of zone- true and static standoff on SL- false, standoff will be choosen as percent of zone.



SL on other side of zone and static standoff on SL are false, SL will be choosen as percent of zone.

Static standoff on price - If you want static standoff on open prices

Standoff BUY - How large standoff on BUY order

Standoff SELL - How large standoff on SELL order

Percent of zone to standoff BUY - How much percent of zone to standoff on BUY order

Percent of zone to standoff SELL - How much percent of zone to standoff on SELL order

Expiration of STOP orders in hours - In how many hours yours STOP orders expire.

*****Money Management Settings*****

Money Management - Drop down menu where you can choose if you want Static volume, Percent Risk of Balance or SL in currency

Volume - Value is used when Static volume is used

Percent risk of balance - How many percent of your balance you want to use on one order.

Loss in account currency - Volume is calculated so stoploss will be this value

Martingale - On/Off martingale

Maritngale multiplier - Next order volume will be multiply by this value

Microlot(0.01) - Use microlots. If you set false, percent risk will not be so accurate.

Breakeven - On/Off breakeven

Breakeven in points - After how much points stoploss will be set to Open price. If 0 next input is used to calculate breakeven

Breakeven in percent of zone - Points is calculated by percent of calculated trade zone

TrailingStop - On/Off TrailingStop

TrailingStop in points - After how much points stoploss will be trailed. If 0 next input is used to calculate trailingstop

TrailingStop in percent of zone - Points is calculated by percent of calculated trade zone

*****Moving Average Settigns*****

Use MA filtr - On/Off MA filter

MA method - Method which is used to calculate Moving Average settings

MA timeframe - On which timeframe check MA value

MA period - Period of MA

MA shift - Shift MA on chart

MA value of bar - On which bar check MA value

MA applied price - From which price is MA calculated

Buy when is - Choose where price must be to allow buy

Sell when is - Choose where price must be to allow sell

*****Relative Strength Index Settigns*****

Use RSI filtr - On/Off RSI filter

RSI timeframe - On which timeframe check RSI value

RSI period - Period of RSI

RSI applied price - From which price is RSI calculated

RSI value of bar - On which bar check RSI value

RSI value for buy - Which level check for buy

Buy when is - Where RSI must be to allow buy

RSI value for sell - Which level check for sell

Sell when is - Where RSI must be to allow sell

*****Trading Days*****

Sunday - Saturday - Allow days on which EA can take trade

Magic - Number for EA to recognize trades. When you using more EA please set unique number for each EA

Start and end of zone must have format xx:xx. For example 01:00.

Percent can be decimals.

If you set less than minimum possible lots, lots will be set on minimum value.