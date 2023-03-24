Trend Pilot Fx

This Mql4 indicator smooths the trend by changing candle colors without altering their size, allowing for better price action reading. It also includes a trend line for trade entry and exit points.

Smooth out market trends and improve your price action reading with this powerful Mql4 indicator. Unlike Heikin Ashi, this indicator changes candle colors without altering their size, providing you with a clearer picture of market movements. In addition, it includes a trend line that traders can rely on for their entry and exit points.

This indicator is perfect for traders looking to gain an edge in the market. The trend line provides a clear visual guide to help you make informed decisions about when to buy and sell, while the candle color changes help you stay ahead of market trends. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a newcomer to trading, this indicator is an essential tool for your toolbox.

So why wait? Start using this powerful Mql4 indicator today and take your trading to the next level!



Feature reminder :  Trend Market | Candle color | Candle repaint | Trend line |  Heikin Ashi | Scalping | Swing trading | 

