ChartColorMT4

Customize your charts with this simple utility.
Choose in the 24 pre-built color sets, or use your own colors, save them to re-use them later.
You can also add a text label on your chart.


--- Chart Colors--

  • Color Set : 24 prebuilt color sets (select "Custom" to use colors below)
  • Background color
  • Foreground color
  • Grid color
  • Chart Up color
  • Chart Down color
  • Candle Bull color
  • Candle Bear color 
  • Line color
  • Volumes color

--- Label---

  • Text Label : Type the text you want to appear on the chart
  • Label Position : chose one of the 4 corners
  • Text Size 
  • Font : Type the font name you want


