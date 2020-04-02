Efficient Zenith Basic

The EA is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for automated trading on the MetaTrader platform—exclusively optimized for the EURUSD market. Developed by Dafit Kris Biantoro, this free version streamlines the trading process by removing candlestick pattern recognition inputs while still delivering essential trading functions and robust risk management.

Key Features

  • Market Specific: Tailored for the EURUSD market.

  • Risk Management: Easily configure lot size, take profit, and stop loss to manage risk effectively.

  • Trading Hours Control: Set specific trading hours and days to align with your strategy.

  • Moving Average Filter: Utilize a customizable MA filter to refine trade entries.

  • Position Management: Automatically manages open positions based on predefined parameters.

How It Works

  1. Signal Detection: The EA monitors the EURUSD market using the moving average filter and core settings to determine optimal entry points.

  2. Trade Execution: Once the criteria are met, it opens positions with the specified lot size, take profit, and stop loss.

  3. Position Management: Automatically manages and closes trades if market conditions become unfavorable or outside set trading hours.

Benefits

  • Simplified Setup: With fewer inputs to configure, the EA is user-friendly and straightforward.

  • Automation: Executes trades based on pre-defined rules, reducing the need for manual intervention.

  • Optimized for EURUSD: Ensures reliable performance by focusing on a single, well-traded market.

  • Effective Risk Control: Built-in risk management settings help protect your trading capital.

Upgrade for More Features

For those looking for advanced trading capabilities—including comprehensive candlestick pattern recognition and additional customization options—upgrade to the Pro version:
Pro Version


More from author
Efficient Zenith Strategies
Dafit Kris Biantoro
Experts
Efficient Zenith Strategies - Expert Advisor Description Overview Efficient Zenith Strategies is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for automated trading on the MetaTrader platform. Developed by Dafit Kris Biantoro, this EA employs a multi-faceted approach to identify trading opportunities, leveraging candlestick patterns, volume analysis, and technical indicators such as Moving Averages (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI). The default settings are meticulously optimized for the EU
