Super Gold Arrow


    • This is an arrow formed by strong reversal candlesticks
      • it is used on muti time frame or m15 and above for gold and h1 and above for currency pairs (can be used at m5 after strong volatile news)
      • This indicator is 100% non-repain and non-repoint 
      • Have a success probability of bringing in more than 90% profit
      • Your stop loss when entering your order is behind the arrow and will be very low it will only be 20 pips or 30 pips at m15 (note in larger timeframes it may be longer)

    How To USE

      1. When the arrow appears, wait until the end of the candle to enter an order, not enter as soon as the arrow appears
      2. Profit Ratio Will Be R:R = 1;1 when enough ratio 1:1 move SL to entry and hold position until desired profit is achieved
      3. Should be combined with support and resistance areas because the price will go far
      4. Should have a standard SL like 20 pips or 30 pips and don't move the SL after entering the order
      5. When the price is far away, absolutely do not enter the order because the risk will be very high
      6. Should wait for the price near the arrow to get a low SL
      7. Let's make a lot of profit guys













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    Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
    Ramzi Abuwarda
    Indicators
    Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
    All in One Trade
    Alexey Minkov
    4.5 (28)
    Indicators
    All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
    ECM Channel MT4
    Paulo Rocha
    Indicators
    ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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