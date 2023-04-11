Super Gold Arrow


    • This is an arrow formed by strong reversal candlesticks
      • it is used on muti time frame or m15 and above for gold and h1 and above for currency pairs (can be used at m5 after strong volatile news)
      • This indicator is 100% non-repain and non-repoint 
      • Have a success probability of bringing in more than 90% profit
      • Your stop loss when entering your order is behind the arrow and will be very low it will only be 20 pips or 30 pips at m15 (note in larger timeframes it may be longer)

    How To USE

      1. When the arrow appears, wait until the end of the candle to enter an order, not enter as soon as the arrow appears
      2. Profit Ratio Will Be R:R = 1;1 when enough ratio 1:1 move SL to entry and hold position until desired profit is achieved
      3. Should be combined with support and resistance areas because the price will go far
      4. Should have a standard SL like 20 pips or 30 pips and don't move the SL after entering the order
      5. When the price is far away, absolutely do not enter the order because the risk will be very high
      6. Should wait for the price near the arrow to get a low SL
      7. Let's make a lot of profit guys













