Super Gold Arrow


    • This is an arrow formed by strong reversal candlesticks
      • it is used on muti time frame or m15 and above for gold and h1 and above for currency pairs (can be used at m5 after strong volatile news)
      • This indicator is 100% non-repain and non-repoint 
      • Have a success probability of bringing in more than 90% profit
      • Your stop loss when entering your order is behind the arrow and will be very low it will only be 20 pips or 30 pips at m15 (note in larger timeframes it may be longer)

    How To USE

      1. When the arrow appears, wait until the end of the candle to enter an order, not enter as soon as the arrow appears
      2. Profit Ratio Will Be R:R = 1;1 when enough ratio 1:1 move SL to entry and hold position until desired profit is achieved
      3. Should be combined with support and resistance areas because the price will go far
      4. Should have a standard SL like 20 pips or 30 pips and don't move the SL after entering the order
      5. When the price is far away, absolutely do not enter the order because the risk will be very high
      6. Should wait for the price near the arrow to get a low SL
      7. Let's make a lot of profit guys













    Force Index with 2 Moving Averages mt
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Göstergeler
    MT4 için Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "FORCE endeksi ve 2 Hareketli Ortalama". Yeniden boyama gerektirmez. - Bu gösterge, trend yönünde momentum ticareti için mükemmeldir. - "FORCE endeksi ve 2 Hareketli Ortalama" Göstergesi, Force endeksinin Hızlı ve Yavaş Hareketli Ortalamalarını görmenizi sağlar. - Force endeksi, fiyat ve hacim verilerini tek bir değerde birleştiren en iyi göstergelerden biridir. - Force endeksi, fiyatı hareket ettirmek için kullanılan güç miktarını ölçen güçlü bir osilatördür.
    ZhiBiMACD MT4
    Qiuyang Zheng
    4.5 (2)
    Göstergeler
    This is a unique MACD indicator that is more accurate and easy to use than traditional MACD. It is suitable for any chart cycle and is suitable for any market variety. The red column is the (Buy) band signal, and the blue column is the (Sell) band signal. The yellow and green lines are trend lines, and the two lines never cross. Buy: In the blue column, look at the green line up through the middle 0 axis. Sell: In the red column, look at the yellow line down the middle 0 axis. The MACD's de
    Rainbow Price Visualizer
    Vincent Jose Proenca
    Göstergeler
    Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
    Cosmic Diviner X Planet
    Olena Kondratenko
    4 (2)
    Göstergeler
    This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
    Auto Fibo Pro m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Göstergeler
    "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
    Trend PA
    Mikhail Nazarenko
    5 (3)
    Göstergeler
    The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
    Morning Star pattern ms
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Göstergeler
    Crypto_Forex Göstergesi MT4 için "Sabah Yıldızı deseni". - "Sabah Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi Fiyat Hareketi ticareti için çok güçlü bir göstergedir: Yeniden boyama yok, gecikme yok. - Gösterge grafikte boğa Sabah Yıldızı desenlerini algılar: Grafikte mavi ok sinyali (resimlere bakın). - PC, Mobil ve E-posta uyarılarıyla. - Ayrıca kardeşi - ayı "Akşam Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi mevcuttur (aşağıdaki bağlantıyı takip edin). - "Sabah Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi Destek/Direnç Seviyeleriyle birleştir
    Forex Gump
    Andrey Kozak
    2.4 (5)
    Göstergeler
    Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
    Gold Titan King Scalper
    Dodong Christian Arnon
    Göstergeler
    Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
    True SnD
    Indra Lukmana
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    This Supply & Demand indicator uses a unique price action detection to calculate and measures the supply & demand area. The indicator will ensure the area are fresh and have a significant low risk zone. Our Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. Trading idea You may set pending orders along the supply & demand area. You may enter a trade directly upon price hit the specific area (after a rejection confirmed). Input parameters Signal - Set
    Indicador Taurus All4
    Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
    Göstergeler
    Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
    SMC Venom Model BPR
    Ivan Butko
    Göstergeler
    SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
    MetaCOT 2 Williams Commercial Index COT MT4
    Vasiliy Sokolov
    Göstergeler
    MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter
    Owl smart levels
    Sergey Ermolov
    4.24 (37)
    Göstergeler
    MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
    Fibonacci Swing Scalp Two
    Andy Ismail
    5 (3)
    Göstergeler
    This indicator is another variant of the famous powerful indicator Fibonacci-SS https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10136 but has different behaviour in placing Pending Order and TP Line. Automatically places Fibonacci retracement lines from the last highest and lowest visible bars on the chart with: An auto Pending Order (Buy/Sell). Taking Profit 1, Taking Profit 2 is pivot point and Taking Profit 3 for extended reward opportunity. The best risk and reward ratio. Simple and powerful indicat
    Trendiness Index
    Libertas LLC
    5 (3)
    Göstergeler
    "The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
    RSI Speed mp
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Göstergeler
    Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "RSI SPEED" MT4 için - harika bir tahmin aracı, Yeniden Boyama Yok. - Bu göstergenin hesaplanması fizik denklemlerine dayanmaktadır. RSI SPEED, RSI'nin kendisinin 1. türevidir. - RSI SPEED, ana trend yönündeki girişleri scalping için iyidir. - Uygun trend göstergesiyle birlikte kullanın, örneğin HTF MA (resimlerdeki gibi). - RSI SPEED göstergesi, RSI'nin yönünü ne kadar hızlı değiştirdiğini gösterir - çok hassastır. - Momentum ticaret stratejileri için RSI SPEED gösterg
    PZ Harmonacci Patterns
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.17 (6)
    Göstergeler
    Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
    RTSPattern
    Tomas Belak
    Göstergeler
    The indicator provides a superior alternative to price action analysis. It enables the identification of normalized patterns, which are then transformed into a graphical representation to forecast future steps within a time series. In the top-left corner, you'll find information regarding the expected prediction accuracy, determined through a complex MSQE calculation. You have the flexibility to adjust the time window, making it easy to validate the indicator's performance. Additionally, you can
    Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
    Jianyuan Huang
    Göstergeler
    Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
    Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
    Guang Jun Huang
    Göstergeler
    Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
    Buy and sell zones
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    5 (2)
    Göstergeler
    Indicator for determining flat and trend. If the price is below any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a sell zone. When purchasing this version of the indicator, MT5 version for one real and one demo account - as a gift (to receive, write me a private message)! If the price is above any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a buy zone. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70409 If the price is between two lines or in the zone of
    Before
    Nadiya Mirosh
    Göstergeler
    The Before indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. Most of the standard indicators commonly used in trading strategies are based on fairly simple calculations. This does not mean that there were no outstanding mathematicians in the world at the time of their creation. It is just that computers did not yet exist in those days, or their power was not enough for the sequential implementation of complex mathematical operations. Nowad
    Trend Probability Oscillator
    Michael Goh Joon Seng
    Göstergeler
    Simple to read and powerful, no fancy lines and drawings to clutter your chart or distract you. The trend probability oscillator estimates how likely a trend will continue in a certain period. The cummulator period controls how many bars in the past to use and is a proxy for the timescale the trend probability should hold. The use of a Max Line improves this further by indicating when a trend is likely to reverse. In most cases a trend must lose momentum before reversing. Hence, a trend probabil
    PZ Trend Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.8 (5)
    Göstergeler
    Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
    Watch the Clock
    David Leander Tschacher
    Göstergeler
    Watch the Clock shows a clock at a desired position. The clock is useful if you want to check when a candle closes. You can also set an alert to be prepared before the news. ️ Watch the Clock works also in the strategy tester. ️ Watch the Clock requires a minimum of CPU power. ️ Watch the Clock can improve your manual style of trading. Inputs Alert -> At which time should the alert occur? Time Shift in Minutes -> Should the time be incremented by x minutes? Size -> The font size of the tim
    Daily Candle Predictor
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (11)
    Göstergeler
    Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
    FreqoMeterForecast
    Stanislav Korotky
    Göstergeler
    The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
    SFT Trading Oscillator
    Artem Kuzmin
    Göstergeler
    The indicator helps to identify possible rollbacks and reversals. Shows the direction of the price movement and is painted in the appropriate color. Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Simple and clear settings; It works on all timeframes and on all symbols; Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurr
    Scalping Modulator
    Andrey Kozak
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    Scalping Modulator is a scalping trading system. The indicator consists of several analytical modules. It automatically analyzes the market and shows the trader all the necessary information for trading. Scalping Modulator draws two trend lines on the chart. One line shows the long-term direction of the price, the second line shows the medium-term direction of the price. The indicator also draws red and blue dots on the chart. They indicate a likely change in price movement. In order to open a
