CB Trend Reversal EURUSD

This EA analyses historical price datas to identify trend reversal . Through the systematic accumulation and analysis of vast amounts of market data, the algorithm identifies patterns, correlations and generates market trend forecasts. Using this information, the algorithm makes strategic moves at the right moment.

In order to maintain the quality of the EA, we may choose to stop selling new licenses at any time.

Current price $50 , finally price will be $499.

By prioritising quality over quantity, we are able to ensure that the product remains a reliable and effective tool for traders, even as the market continues to evolve and change.

Use the EA on M1 EURUSD.

Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives.

The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. 

Minimum deposit: $2000

VPS is recommended. 

Main features of the EA: 

    The Expert Advisor is as easy to use as possible! 
    Highly adaptable and flexible trading strategy.
    You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA.
    Only sold on the MQL market, designed for use with MetaTrader platform.
    Every position is protected with a stop loss.
    Can be used on small accounts with as little as 2000 USD balance.
    Does not rely on indicators，Only historical price action and volume data is used to find high probability entry areas. 
    More than 20 years of successful stress-testing. 

