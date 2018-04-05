There are a lot of EA's out there but most of them are very disappointing. Today I invite you to test a new powerful and secure EA, which has taken several years of testing and programming to create.





The trading robot "Cyberpunk Trader" using artificial intelligence, mathematical calculations, and statistics is a cutting-edge solution for investors who are looking to optimize their trading strategy and maximize their profits. Equipped with advanced algorithms and machine learning capabilities, this robot is capable of analyzing vast amounts of market data and making informed trading decisions based on historical data, technical indicators, economic events, and financial news. The robot's sophisticated algorithms use advanced mathematical calculations and statistical analysis to identify patterns and trends in the market that are invisible to the human eye. By continuously learning from new market data, the robot adapts and adjusts its trading strategy to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the market. The robot is incredibly easy to use, with a simple and intuitive interface that allows users to configure and customize their trading strategies to suit their individual preferences. By using the robot, investors can automate their trading operations, eliminate human error, and remove emotional biases that can affect trading decisions. In addition to maximizing profits, the trading robot using artificial intelligence, mathematical calculations, and statistics is also designed to minimize risk. By using advanced risk management tools such as stop-loss orders and take-profit orders, the robot can limit potential losses and help investors stay in control of their trades. In summary, the trading robot using artificial intelligence, mathematical calculations, and statistics is an innovative, powerful, and highly effective trading solution for investors who are looking to optimize their trading strategies, reduce risk, and maximize their profits in the fast-paced world of financial markets.





This expert is safe and suitable for all traders who want to make a lot of profit in the long run. The strategy has been tested several hundred times over more than 10 years.

For the backtest, the risk is initially set to 2%, to test the expert correctly, be sure to change this value (percentage of capital to be risked) before running the test.

Strategy in more detail

Using several classical indicators (MACD, RSI, Fractals etc...), EA detects a buy or sell signal The EA launches a traditional technical analysis to make an initial filtering and detect possible false signals The EA runs a complex mathematical algorithm to calculate the probability of the signal being profitable If the probability of making a profit is high, the EA opens a position After closing the position (whether winning or losing), the EA makes statistics and adjusts its strategy to increase the chances of making gains on the next signals. The EA will filter out periods when the market is too unpredictable, thus greatly limiting losses. Unlike many other EA's that only run for a short period of time, "Cyberpunk Trader" uses an adaptive strategy, learning from the statistics of its last few trades to remain profitable over time.

The price is set at 499 USD but the price will increase to 749 USD after the first 10 purchases.

This EA does not use dangerous strategies like martingale, grid etc...

Passed stress test with 99.9% quality over years

Entries with Takeprofit and Stoploss

Unique recovery system

Changeable risks

Long term EA

Low drawdown

Best quality & support

Do not hesitate to contact me, I will answer your questions and solve your problems

Settings:

- Timeframe: M30

- Symbol: EURUSD (trade USDJPY as the same time, but you have to put the EA on EURUSD M30 only)

- Brokers: low spread

- Account Balance: min 500 USD, recommended 1000 USD

- Account type: ANY, recommended ECN account with zero spread

- Brokers: ANY, recommended Roboforex, ICMarkets

- Account leverage: min 100:1 and higher





Backtesting ( best results on Roboforex and ICmarket)

Select the "Cyberpunk Trader" trading expert Select EURUSD M30 Select "Real ticks" modelling for a realistic backtest Define the period over which the backtest should be carried out Set the risk (Low risk: 2%---5%, Medium risk: 5%---10%, High risk: 10%---15%, Very high risk: 15% and more) Run the test

Depending on the performance of your computer, the backtest can last from a few minutes to tens of minutes if you choose test periods spanning several years. Past results do not guarantee future benefits. Be careful when buying an expert and make sure you test it properly.

Parameters The Cyberpunk Trader trading expert is very easy to use, the vast majority of the other parameters are managed in the expert's program. Risk: % of balance

Trade EURUSD: EA will trade EURUSD if true

Trade USDJPY: EA will trade USDJPY if true

SL_pips: Stoploss in pips

TK_pips: Takeprofit in pips

alca period: Mathematical calculation parameters

velico period: Mathematical calculation parameters

aura period: Mathematical calculation parameters

DAY_EURUSD: EA will trade EURUSD this day if true (where DAY = Monday, Tuesday, ect...)

DAY_USDJPY: EA will trade USDJPY this day if true (where DAY = Monday, Tuesday, ect...)

Max open order: maximum number of open positions







