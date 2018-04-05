Cyberpunk Trader

  • Experts
  • Gabriel, Alexa Marchi
    Gabriel, Alexa Marchi

    Gabriel, Alexa Marchi

    I am an experienced trader and programmer with a strong background in financial markets and software development. I am passionate about leveraging technology to enhance the efficiency and profitability of trading operations, and I have devoted my career to creating innovative solutions for
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10
There are a lot of EA's out there but most of them are very disappointing. Today I invite you to test a new powerful and secure EA, which has taken several years of testing and programming to create. 

The trading robot "Cyberpunk Trader" using artificial intelligence, mathematical calculations, and statistics is a cutting-edge solution for investors who are looking to optimize their trading strategy and maximize their profits. Equipped with advanced algorithms and machine learning capabilities, this robot is capable of analyzing vast amounts of market data and making informed trading decisions based on historical data, technical indicators, economic events, and financial news.

The robot's sophisticated algorithms use advanced mathematical calculations and statistical analysis to identify patterns and trends in the market that are invisible to the human eye. By continuously learning from new market data, the robot adapts and adjusts its trading strategy to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the market.

The robot is incredibly easy to use, with a simple and intuitive interface that allows users to configure and customize their trading strategies to suit their individual preferences. By using the robot, investors can automate their trading operations, eliminate human error, and remove emotional biases that can affect trading decisions.

In addition to maximizing profits, the trading robot using artificial intelligence, mathematical calculations, and statistics is also designed to minimize risk. By using advanced risk management tools such as stop-loss orders and take-profit orders, the robot can limit potential losses and help investors stay in control of their trades.

In summary, the trading robot using artificial intelligence, mathematical calculations, and statistics is an innovative, powerful, and highly effective trading solution for investors who are looking to optimize their trading strategies, reduce risk, and maximize their profits in the fast-paced world of financial markets.


This expert is safe and suitable for all traders who want to make a lot of profit in the long run. The strategy has been tested several hundred times over more than 10 years.

For the backtest, the risk is initially set to 2%, to test the expert correctly, be sure to change this value (percentage of capital to be risked) before running the test.

Strategy in more detail

  1. Using several classical indicators (MACD, RSI, Fractals etc...), EA detects a buy or sell signal
  2. The EA launches a traditional technical analysis to make an initial filtering and detect possible false signals
  3. The EA runs a complex mathematical algorithm to calculate the probability of the signal being profitable
  4. If the probability of making a profit is high, the EA opens a position
  5. After closing the position (whether winning or losing), the EA makes statistics and adjusts its strategy to increase the chances of making gains on the next signals.
  6. The EA will filter out periods when the market is too unpredictable, thus greatly limiting losses.
  7. Unlike many other EA's that only run for a short period of time, "Cyberpunk Trader" uses an adaptive strategy, learning from the statistics of its last few trades to remain profitable over time.
The price is set at 499 USD but the price will increase to 749 USD after the first 10 purchases.

This EA does not use dangerous strategies like martingale, grid etc...

  • Passed stress test with 99.9% quality over years
  • Entries with Takeprofit and Stoploss
  • Unique recovery system
  • Changeable risks
  • Long term EA
  • Low drawdown
  • Best quality & support

Do not hesitate to contact me, I will answer your questions and solve your problems

Settings:

- Timeframe: M30

- Symbol: EURUSD (trade USDJPY as the same time, but you have to put the EA on EURUSD M30 only)

- Brokers: low spread

- Account Balance: min 500 USD, recommended 1000 USD

- Account type: ANY, recommended ECN account with zero spread

- Brokers: ANY, recommended Roboforex, ICMarkets

- Account leverage: min 100:1 and higher


Backtesting (best results on Roboforex and ICmarket)

  1. Select the "Cyberpunk Trader" trading expert
  2. Select EURUSD M30
  3. Select "Real ticks" modelling for a realistic backtest
  4. Define the period over which the backtest should be carried out
  5. Set the risk (Low risk: 2%---5%, Medium risk: 5%---10%, High risk: 10%---15%, Very high risk: 15% and more)
  6. Run the test

Depending on the performance of your computer, the backtest can last from a few minutes to tens of minutes if you choose test periods spanning several years.

Past results do not guarantee future benefits. Be careful when buying an expert and make sure you test it properly.


Parameters

The Cyberpunk Trader trading expert is very easy to use, the vast majority of the other parameters are managed in the expert's program.

  • Risk: % of balance
  • Trade EURUSD: EA will trade EURUSD if true
  • Trade USDJPY:  EA will trade USDJPY if true
  • SL_pips: Stoploss in pips
  • TK_pips: Takeprofit in pips
  • alca period: Mathematical calculation parameters
  • velico period: Mathematical calculation parameters
  • aura period: Mathematical calculation parameters
  • DAY_EURUSD: EA will trade EURUSD this day if true (where DAY = Monday, Tuesday, ect...)
  • DAY_USDJPY:  EA will trade USDJPY this day if true  (where DAY = Monday, Tuesday, ect...)
  • Max open order: maximum number of open positions



Recommended products
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
London Zoo
Sangmo Park
Experts
High-risk, high-reward M15 GBP-basket Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. London Zoo is built for traders who want one-chart automated GBP-basket execution with locked strategy logic, broker-side trade protection, campaign tracking, and simple named risk modes. The EA runs from one chart, scans the configured GBP basket internally, waits for completed M15 candle conditions, checks exposure and broker conditions, and manages trades with a fixed target and broker-side emergency stop. Important: The e
Dynamic Structure EA
Krzysztof Sitko
5 (1)
Experts
Dynamic Structure EA – Professional XAUUSD System Algorithmic Gold Trading Based on Price Action and Market Structure Dynamic Structure EA is a sophisticated trading tool specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. Unlike risky grid or martingale systems, this algorithm relies on pure Price Action and dynamic structural levels to identify high-probability trend-following opportunities. Two Strategic Modes The EA is versatile and can be adapted to specific trading objectives: C
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
Gold Excel Trader
Andrew Pun Magar
Experts
After vigorous research on the pattern recognition system, we implemented the strategy with two way confirmation for XAUUSD. No Grid, No Martingale. This strategy is targeted to mainly keep the DD low as possible while maximizing the ROI with healthy Profit Factor. We have tested it on 0.01, 0.02 and 0.03 lot size... the bare minimum possible on $1k account, the DD has remained below 10%.  Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385099 Gold Excel Trader MQL5 public group =  https://www.
Conflux MT5
Jin Sangun
Experts
Overview Conflux EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed to analyze the market’s complex movements and execute intelligent trades accordingly. This EA is specifically tailored to adapt to market conditions using EA, particularly in assets like gold (GOLD), Bitcoin (BITCOIN), and other volatile instruments. Going beyond simple rule-based trading, it comprehensively interprets market data to help traders uncover hidden opportunities. The EA utilizes various technical indicators, such as RSI, Bolli
Mac Rider Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
MacRider GOLD is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines MACD signal filtering with dynamic trailing stops and advanced money management. The EA uses the MACD indicator to detect trend direction before placing pending orders, filtering out low-quality entries and focusing on high-probability setups. The grid system places BUY STOP and SELL STOP orders at configurable distances, while automatic profit closing and dynamic trailing stops
Nebula Quantum Trader
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Nebula Quantum Trader v5.00 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 | XAU/USD (Gold) | M5 Copyright Worldinversor 2026 Overview Nebula Quantum Trader is a highly complex Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD (Spot Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. It combines eight independent analytical engines—ranging from adaptive artificial intelligence to institutional methodologies—in a weighted voting system that only executes when a majority confluence is reached among all active modules. T
Darkray FX EA
Daut Junior
4 (4)
Experts
More informations at Telegram group: t.me/DARKRAYFXEAEN Darkray FX EA  uses a return-to-average strategy coupled with buying and selling exhaust zone detection. ️ Expert Advisor for Forex ️ Any Symbol, CDFs, etc.  ️ Developed for  Metatrader 5 ️ Swing/Position trading ️ Accuracy higher than 95% ️ Low Drawndown Indicators available for setups settings: EMA200  • moving average of 200 periods (other periods can be used with excellent results as well); RSI  • Checks the levels on sale for th
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Experts
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge. - training bases will be laid out as training progresses. - training requires approximately 20 epochs. It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a ti
FREE
Zarior EA
Gabriel, Alexa Marchi
Experts
There are a lot of EA's out there but most of them are very disappointing. Today I invite you to test a new powerful and secure EA, which has taken several years of testing and programming to create.  Zarior is a very innovative advanced trading expert that uses classic indicators (RSI, Fractal EMA, MACD) combined with very precise mathematical calculations to predict the market movement. Thanks to its artificial intelligence it combines traditional technical analysis with mathematical algorit
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
Demark Gold Cyber
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
DEMARK PSAR CYBER v1.00 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 | XAU/USD (Gold) | H1 Timeframe Developed by Worldinversor 2026 Overview DEMARK PSAR CYBER is a high-precision quantitative Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD pair on the H1 timeframe. Its strategic core combines two technically sound indicators—the DeMarker and the Parabolic SAR—with a grid-based order management system, dynamic trailing stops, and automatic closure based on profit targets. All of this is integra
Agarwal Meridian BTC Trend
Mridul Agarwal
Experts
Agarwal Meridian BTC Trend A fully automated, rules-based trend-following system for BTCUSD on the 1-hour timeframe. The strategy executes a staged 3-position structure with defined take-profits and a hard stop-loss on every trade. There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging down, and no discretionary override. It is a position-trading system that produces approximately 9–10 signals per year, designed to run unattended, 24 hours a day, without monitoring. How it works The system identifies con
Gorilla UltimateBeast Forex
Petr Kostal
Experts
Gorilla Ultimate Beast Forex is an automated trading system (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , designed for fully rule-based trading on forex instruments without the need for manual intervention. Transparency is important to me, which is why the performance and ongoing statistics are available from a real account via independent Myfxbook monitoring. The EA is intended for traders who want clearly defined entry/exit rules and the ability to run a more conservative or more dynamic approach depending on their
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Experts
Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
Q5 Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Q5 Gold – DMI Grid + MACD Divergence + Fibonacci Professional Automated Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 Timeframe Q5 Gold is an advanced and visually sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the 15-minute timeframe. It intelligently combines three of the most powerful tools in technical analysis: DMI + ADX to confirm trend strength and direction MACD divergences (regular and hidden) as a high-probability filter Automatic Fibonacci to identify
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Prop 007 GOLD
Valerij Mazurenko
Experts
Благодаря сбалансированному алгоритму  Prop 007 GOLD приносит стабильную прибыль с минимальными просадками. Этот советник можно использовать на реальном счёте с депозитом 10 000$ и центовом счёте с депозитом 100$. При использовании советника в проп-компаниях, рекомендуемый размер депозита 100 000$. Советник спроектирован для торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на минутном тайм-фрейме. Алгоритм сочетает несколько индикаторных фильтров и систему управления позицией, позволяя советнику адаптироваться к разли
AurumEdgePro
Francis Giguere
Experts
AurumEdge Pro — 8-Strategy Gold Intelligence System for XAUUSD AurumEdge Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines 8 independent breakout strategies into a single intelligent system. Each strategy targets a different market condition — daily S/R levels, session openings, pivot points, multi-timeframe trend confluences — targeting different market structures across sessions. Backtest Results (Strategy Tester) — 01/01/2026 to 24/02/2026 (55 Days) Win Rate: 89.5% on 1,
Smart Range Breakout EA
Botond Doczy Rossler
1 (1)
Experts
Smart Range Breakout EA is a fully automated time range breakout strategy, which uses calculated trailing stop-loss to trade high volume moves on the market. The strategy comes with not overly optimized default settings, however it can be experimented with. This expert advisor does not use any martingale, grid or similar techniques, therefore there are no spikes in the relative equity drawdown. LIVE PERFORMANCE : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1823580 The strategy works best on USDJPY  and EURU
Nspire Gold Breakout
Manuel Sascha Amparo Alves
Experts
NSPIRE Gold Breakout 1.0 Professional Breakout Trading for XAUUSD NSPIRE Gold Breakout 1.0 is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , specifically designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) using a proven breakout strategy combined with intelligent market filters and professional risk management. Instead of entering every breakout, the EA focuses on high-probability market conditions by combining volatility analysis, ATR filtering and candle confirmation. This helps avoid low-quality entries while
Aura Gold Sniper
Mohammed Abdullah Ghaleb Farea Al-dub
Experts
**Product Name**: Aura Gold Sniper AI **Price**: $500 for 3 month --- DESCRIPTION --- **Trade Gold (XAUUSD) With Precision & Speed!** Introducing **Aura Gold Sniper AI**, an advanced algorithmic trading system built exclusively for the mechanics of Gold. Rather than relying on lagging indicators or dangerous grid grids, Aura Gold Sniper uses a proprietary "Impulse Velocity Trigger" mechanism, scanning tick-level volume movements to snipe breakouts before they happen. **Why Choose Aura G
X Forts
Denis Chebatarev
5 (1)
Experts
Trading robot X Forts The scalper Forts EA is designed for futures trading on the Russian futures futures market (RTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, Ruble, etc.). The main instruments are futures on the RTS, SBRF index. Recommended timeframes M1-M6. The EA does not use averaging. Each trade has its own stop loss.  The size of the required GO for tests and trading on the selected instrument is taken from the instrument code.  Trading robot settings SL - stop loss Lots - lot for trading Pos_Market - numbe
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.5 (8)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (146)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (104)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.43 (47)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exci
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
Experts
Transparent pricing model.  The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1200 . [  Live Signal +14 Months  ] [  Live Signal +7 Months  ] How Aero works Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , built on a breakout strategy . Breakouts on Gold offer some of the best entry opportunities: key levels are broken almost every day. The problem is that far from every one of them follows through. This is exactly the problem Aero solves: it is an advanced system for iden
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.5 (124)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
Price Action Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.86 (7)
Experts
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Harmonizer EA MT5
Amir Hossein Moharreri
4.55 (11)
Experts
Harmonizer EA  is a powerful grid trading tool that uses an  advanced algorithm to calculate entry positions for each individual trade. It is not overfitted to historical data, instead using market volatility to optimize itself. By using market volatility, the algorithm is able to adjust to changes in the market quickly and efficiently. This means that it is able to take advantage of opportunities in the market, while also being able to minimize risk by staying within pre-defined parameters. Ho
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
Razor MT5
Anton Kondratev
5 (3)
Experts
Razor EA is a Fully Automated and Open System with Drawdown Protection and Fixed SL.   Only 5 Copies of 10 Left  for 745$   Next Price 1990 $   Signals Guide Commission Refund Updates My Blog Not Simple  Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI , Not Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  AUDCAD M15 (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)   This is a Multi-Currency strategy for three currency pairs AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD that works on ONE chart. The Algorithm easily passes verification based on Real Qu
More from author
Ghost Knight EA
Gabriel, Alexa Marchi
Experts
General description and strategy "Ghost Knight" is an advanced trend expert. It uses classic but powerful strategies combined with complex mathematical models. The expert opens positions at a specific time and calculates the probability that the trade will be successful using statistics and probabilities to find the best opportunities.The expert is made to work over several years by limiting losses. It trades "EURUSD" and "USDJPY" currencies only. A dozen of filters have been added to strongly
Zarior EA
Gabriel, Alexa Marchi
Experts
There are a lot of EA's out there but most of them are very disappointing. Today I invite you to test a new powerful and secure EA, which has taken several years of testing and programming to create.  Zarior is a very innovative advanced trading expert that uses classic indicators (RSI, Fractal EMA, MACD) combined with very precise mathematical calculations to predict the market movement. Thanks to its artificial intelligence it combines traditional technical analysis with mathematical algorit
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review