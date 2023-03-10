Ghost Knight EA

General description and strategy



"Ghost Knight" is an advanced trend expert. It uses classic but powerful strategies combined with complex mathematical models. The expert opens positions at a specific time and calculates the probability that the trade will be successful using statistics and probabilities to find the best opportunities.The expert is made to work over several years by limiting losses. It trades "EURUSD" and "USDJPY" currencies only. A dozen of filters have been added to strongly decrease false signals and increase the number of winning trades. There are periods when the expert will not open positions to preserve the account balance.

This expert is safe and perfectly suited for all traders who want to make a lot of profit in the long run. The strategy used works over a period of more than 7 years, which makes it very promising.

This EA does not use dangerous strategies like martingale, grid etc...

Passed stress test with 99.9% quality over years

Entries with Takeprofit and Stoploss

Unique recovery system

Changeable risks

Long term EA

Low drawdown

Best quality & support

The initial price is $499 for the first ten. The next price will be set at $749.

Settings:

- Timeframe: M30

- Symbol: EURUSD/USDJPY (Set the expert on EURUSD if you want to trade both forex currencies)

- Brokers: low spread

- Account Balance: min 200 USD, recommended 500 USD

- Account type: ANY, recommended ECN account with zero spread

- Brokers: ANY, recommended Roboforex, ICMarkets, Pepperstone, FusionMarket, Tickmill

- Account leverage: min 100:1 and higher

Do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions or if you encounter any problems during the installation or the backtest.

Installation:

To trade both EURUSD and USDJPY:

Put the expert on a EURUSD M30 chart Set "trade USDJPY as true Set "trade EURUSD as true Set the risk (Low Risk: 2%-5%/ Medium Risk 5%-10%/ High Risk 10%-20%)



To trade only EURUSD:

Put the expert on a EURUSD M30 chart Set "trade USDJPY as false Set "trade EURUSD as true Set the risk (Low Risk: 2%-5%/ Medium Risk 5%-10%/ High Risk 10%-20%)

To trade only USDJPY:

Put the expert on a EURUSD M30 chart Set "trade USDJPY" as true Set "trade EURUSD" as false Set the risk (Low Risk: 2%-5%/ Medium Risk 5%-10%/ High Risk 10%-20%)









To properly test the expert

Place the expert on the "EURUSD" M30 chart, select real ticks for a more accurate backtest or "1 minute OHLC" for a faster backtest (results are similar). Use the default settings, the expert has already been optimised so you don't need to optimise it. Set "trade USDJPY" and "trade EURUSD" as true Set the risk Run the test





Past results do not guarantee future profits. Be careful when buying an expert and make sure you test it properly.





Parameters

Risk: % of balance to risk

SL_pips: Stoploss in pips

TK_pips: Takeprofit in pips

Knight_calculator_ref: Period of the computer's "master" trend

Trade_EURUSD: true = enable EURUSD

Trade_USDJPY: true = enable USDJPY

Day_EURUSD: true = authorise trading this day (where Day = Monday, Tuesday... etc...)

Day_USDJPY: true = authorise trading this day (where Day = Monday, Tuesday... etc...)











































































