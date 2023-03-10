Ghost Knight EA

  • Experts
  • Gabriel, Alexa Marchi
    Gabriel, Alexa Marchi

    Gabriel, Alexa Marchi

    I am an experienced trader and programmer with a strong background in financial markets and software development. I am passionate about leveraging technology to enhance the efficiency and profitability of trading operations, and I have devoted my career to creating innovative solutions for
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 10 March 2023
  • Activations: 10

General description and strategy

"Ghost Knight" is an advanced trend expert. It uses classic but powerful strategies combined with complex mathematical models. The expert opens positions at a specific time and calculates the probability that the trade will be successful using statistics and probabilities to find the best opportunities.The expert is made to work over several years by limiting losses. It trades "EURUSD" and "USDJPY" currencies only. A dozen of filters have been added to strongly decrease false signals and increase the number of winning trades. There are periods when the expert will not open positions to preserve the account balance.

This expert is safe and perfectly suited for all traders who want to make a lot of profit in the long run. The strategy used works over a period of more than 7 years, which makes it very promising.

This EA does not use dangerous strategies like martingale, grid etc...

  • Passed stress test with 99.9% quality over years
  • Entries with Takeprofit and Stoploss
  • Unique recovery system
  • Changeable risks
  • Long term EA
  • Low drawdown
  • Best quality & support

The initial price is $499 for the first ten. The next price will be set at $749.

Settings:

- Timeframe: M30

- Symbol: EURUSD/USDJPY (Set the expert on EURUSD if you want to trade both forex currencies)

- Brokers: low spread

- Account Balance: min 200 USD, recommended 500 USD

- Account type: ANY, recommended ECN account with zero spread

- Brokers: ANY, recommended Roboforex, ICMarkets, Pepperstone, FusionMarket, Tickmill

- Account leverage: min 100:1 and higher

Do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions or if you encounter any problems during the installation or the backtest.

Installation:

  • To trade both EURUSD and USDJPY:

  1. Put the expert on a EURUSD M30 chart
  2. Set "trade USDJPY as true
  3. Set "trade EURUSD as true
  4. Set the risk (Low Risk: 2%-5%/ Medium Risk 5%-10%/ High Risk 10%-20%)


  • To trade only EURUSD:

  1. Put the expert on a EURUSD M30 chart
  2. Set "trade USDJPY as false
  3. Set "trade EURUSD as true
  4. Set the risk (Low Risk: 2%-5%/ Medium Risk 5%-10%/ High Risk 10%-20%)

 
  • To trade only USDJPY:

  1. Put the expert on a EURUSD M30 chart
  2. Set "trade USDJPY" as true
  3. Set "trade EURUSD" as false
  4. Set the risk (Low Risk: 2%-5%/ Medium Risk 5%-10%/ High Risk 10%-20%)



To properly test the expert

  1. Place the expert on the "EURUSD" M30 chart, select real ticks for a more accurate backtest or "1 minute OHLC" for a faster backtest (results are similar). Use the default settings, the expert has already been optimised so you don't need to optimise it.
  2. Set "trade USDJPY" and "trade EURUSD" as true
  3. Set the risk
  4. Run the test


Past results do not guarantee future profits. Be careful when buying an expert and make sure you test it properly.


Parameters

  • Risk: % of balance to risk
  • SL_pips: Stoploss in pips
  • TK_pips: Takeprofit in pips
  • Knight_calculator_ref: Period of the computer's "master" trend
  • Trade_EURUSD: true = enable EURUSD
  • Trade_USDJPY: true = enable USDJPY
  • Day_EURUSD: true = authorise trading this day  (where Day = Monday, Tuesday... etc...)
  • Day_USDJPY: true = authorise trading this day (where Day = Monday, Tuesday... etc...)




















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Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
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Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
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4.32 (53)
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Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
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Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Harmonizer EA MT5
Amir Hossein Moharreri
4.55 (11)
Experts
Harmonizer EA  is a powerful grid trading tool that uses an  advanced algorithm to calculate entry positions for each individual trade. It is not overfitted to historical data, instead using market volatility to optimize itself. By using market volatility, the algorithm is able to adjust to changes in the market quickly and efficiently. This means that it is able to take advantage of opportunities in the market, while also being able to minimize risk by staying within pre-defined parameters. Ho
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Golden Tree
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4.11 (18)
Experts
Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
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