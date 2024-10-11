Manage Positions

Manage Positions is an MT5 script designed with five distinct options for efficiently managing open positions. It offers versatile functionality, allowing for both global impact across all currency pairs and localized influence on specific pairs of interest. Additionally, users can target particular currency pairs to tailor their actions accordingly. For instance, leaving the "LEAVE BLANK to Manage Positions for ALL Symbols" field empty enables closing all positions universally, while specifying a currency pair limits actions to that pair exclusively, such as EURUSD. The "Close with magic number" option further enhances precision by facilitating targeted position closure. This script proves invaluable for effectively managing positions initiated manually or by expert advisors, catering to diverse trading needs.

Detailed "How to" guide you can be found inside the comments section

Key Functions:
  • CLOSE ALL: Closes all open positions, irrespective of profit or loss.
  • WINNERS: Closes all profitable positions.
  • LOSERS: Closes all positions incurring losses.
  • SYMBOL NAME: Enter the currency pair name for script action.
  • MAGIC NUMBER: Close Positions by Magic Number
  • Modifying Stop Loss and Take Profit: in Price

All my apps: Link 


Experience seamless trading execution with Manage Positions, enabling swift market exits with its lightning-fast response time in milliseconds. I trust this script will significantly aid your trading endeavors, particularly when swift market exits are imperative.

Requirements:

  •  MT5 platform
  •  Check section  >> What's New <<
  • If you buy now, you reserve the right to own new upgraded versions of the robot, which will appear at specific time intervals continuously.  

WARNING: I sell all my products only via MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, be aware of scam.

Support

If you have any questions, send me a DM: Link 


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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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