MP Colored MACD for MT5

5
MACD (short for Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) is a popular trading indicator used in technical analysis of securities prices. It is designed to identify changes in the strength, direction, momentum, and duration of a trend in a security's price.

History

  1. Gerald Appel created the MACD line in the late 1970s.
  2. Thomas Aspray added the histogram feature to Appel's  MACD in 1986.


The three major components and their formula

1. The MACD line:

First, "PM Colored MACD" employs two Moving Averages with varying lengths of usually the close prices (which are lagging indicators) to identify trend direction and duration. The most commonly used values are 26 periods for the longer term MA and 12 periods for the shorter term MA, but it is the trader's choice. Then, PM Colored MACD takes the difference in values between those two Moving Averages. This line is used to identify trend direction and duration.

MACD = Fast MA - Slow MA

2. The Signal line:

The Signal Line is a Moving Average of the MACD Line. Although 9 is the most common period length for this MA but it can be chosen by trader.

Signal Line = MA of MACD Line

3. The histogram:

The difference between the MACD Line and Signal Line is plotted as a histogram which oscillates above and below a center Zero Line. The histogram is used as a good indication of a security's momentum.

Histogram = MACD line - Signal line

Download Impulse MACD, an enhanced version of Colored MACD here.

Trading interpretation:

In general, when MACD is positive and the histogram value is increasing, then upside momentum is increasing. When MACD is negative and the histogram value is decreasing, then downside momentum is increasing.

Signal line crossover:

A "Signal line crossover" occurs when the MACD and Signal lines cross. When the MACD line crosses up through the Signal line (a "bullish" crossover) it is a recommendation to buy , or to sell if it crosses down through the Signal line (a "bearish" crossover).

Zero crossover:

A "zero crossover" event occurs when the MACD series changes sign, that is, the MACD line crosses the horizontal zero axis. A change from positive to negative MACD is interpreted as "bearish", and from negative to positive as "bullish". Zero crossovers provide evidence of a change in the direction of a trend but less confirmation of its momentum than a signal line crossover.

Divergence:

A "positive divergence" or "bullish divergence" occurs when the price makes a new lower low but the MACD does not confirm it and records a higher low. A "negative divergence" or "bearish divergence" occurs when the price makes a new higher high but the MACD records a lower high.

#Tags: MACD, MACD, Moving Average Convergence Divergence, Colored MACD, Extended MACD, Multicolor MACD, MultiColored MACD, Multi-color MACD, Multi-Colored MACD, Two line MACD,  Extended MultiColored MACD, Advanced MACD, Enhanced MACD, Signal, Momentum Indicator, Momentum

___________________________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer:
Do NOT trade or invest based upon the analysis presented on this channel. Always do your own research and due diligence before investing or trading. I’ll never tell you what to do with your capital, trades or investments. I’ll also never recommend for you to buy, sell, long or short any asset, commodity, security, derivative or cryptocurrency related instrument as it's extremely HIGH RISK! You should always consult with a professional/licensed financial adviser before trading or investing in any type of assets.

Reviews 6
tenomi
35
tenomi 2023.06.20 19:33 
 

i bought the indicator and can not get it attached to my chart? can you advise please? thanks

it shows up in the Navigator yes, downloaded Version 1.1

When i click attach nothing happens. no error just not coming up on my chart?

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Pierre Ksachikian
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A pin bar pattern consists of one price bar, typically a candlestick price bar, which represents a sharp reversal and rejection of price. The pin bar reversal as it is sometimes called, is defined by a long tail, the tail is also referred to as a “shadow” or “wick”. The area between the open and close of the pin bar is called its “real body”, and pin bars generally have small real bodies in comparison to their long tails. The tail of the pin bar shows the area of price that was rejected, and t
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A heatmap is a graphical representation of data in two dimensions, using colors to display different factors. Heatmaps are a helpful visual aid for viewers, enabling the quick dissemination of statistical or data-driven information. The MP Heatmap indicator provides a graphical representation of the relative strengths of major currencies compared to others, organizing data from pairs into color-coded results and producing a clear overview of the entire Forex market. The MP Heatmap indicator dis
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MP Inside Bar for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
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Pierre Ksachikian
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This indicator is stand alone version from  MP Pivot Levels  (All in one) containing Woodie Pivots. Woodie’s pivot points are made up of multiple key levels, calculated from past price points, in order to frame trades in a simplistic manner. The key levels include the ‘pivot’ itself, and multiple support and resistance levels (usually up to three each). Traders use these levels as a guide for future price movements when setting up trades. The pivot : (Previous high + previous low + 2 x previous
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Pierre Ksachikian
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Pierre Ksachikian
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This indicator contains Pivot Levels of: Traditional Fibonacci Woodie Classic Demark Camarilla Calculation periods can be set to auto / Daily / Weekly / Monthly / Yearly. Number of Levels are editable. Options to hide level labels and price labels. Pivots Points are price levels chartists can use to determine intraday support and resistance levels. Pivot Points use the previous days Open, High, and Low to calculate a Pivot Point for the current day. Using this Pivot Point as the base, three resi
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Pierre Ksachikian
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Pierre Ksachikian
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This creative simple indicator will provide a precise framework for market sentiment within technical analysis of different timeframes. For instance, for traders like me that uses   "Mark Fisher"   strategy regularly, this is a perfect indicator for having an insight to markets from short term to long term point of view, using Break points of candles' lows and highs and perfect to combine with   "Price Action" . For more options and modifications you can also edit the low timeframe candles withi
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Pierre Ksachikian
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A pin bar pattern consists of one price bar, typically a candlestick price bar, which represents a sharp reversal and rejection of price. The pin bar reversal as it is sometimes called, is defined by a long tail, the tail is also referred to as a “shadow” or “wick”. The area between the open and close of the pin bar is called its “real body”, and pin bars generally have small real bodies in comparison to their long tails. The tail of the pin bar shows the area of price that was rejected, and t
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Pierre Ksachikian
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This utility identifies certain candle open times on chart, this can help you to see your favorite candle open and use it as it fits in your strategy. This tool is very useful for intraday charting and indicating your sessions. ___________________________________________________________________________________ Disclaimer: Do NOT trade or invest based upon the analysis presented on this channel. Always do your own research and due diligence before investing or trading. I’ll never tell you what
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Pierre Ksachikian
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MP Relative Bandwidth Filter (RBF) is created to be used to identify your trading zones based on volatility. This easy to use technical indicator attempts to compare between Bandwidth of higher length and ATR of lower length to identify the areas of low and high volatility: Relative Bandwidth = Bandwidth / ATR The Bandwidth is based on Bollinger Band which its length ideally needs to be higher and ATR length needs to be ideally lower. After calculating Relative Bandwidth, the Bollinger Band is
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MP Inside Bar
Pierre Ksachikian
5 (2)
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An “inside bar” pattern is a two-bar price action trading strategy in which the inside bar is smaller and within the high to low range of the prior bar, i.e. the high is lower than the previous bar’s high, and the low is higher than the previous bar’s low. Its relative position can be at the top, the middle or the bottom of the prior bar. The prior bar, the bar before the inside bar, is often referred to as the “mother bar”. You will sometimes see an inside bar referred to as an “ib” and its m
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MP Close By L O S S or P R O F I T for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
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MP Close By Loss Or Profit for MT5 The Reason I made this Expert is because I want traders who already found out how to be profitable in the market use an easier tool throughout their trading days. This Expert will consider your exposure of trades and close them based on profit targets and losses you set for your own Risk Management. I want to thank my friend who helped me on this Expert, and his brilliant work is now shared here with you. A bit of advice after running the expert on your platfo
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MP Candle Size for MT4
Pierre Ksachikian
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Candle size oscillator is an easy to use tool to figure out candle size from highest to lowest price of each candle. It's a powerful tool for price action analysts specifically for those who works intraday charts and also a perfect tool for short term swing traders. Kindly note that you can also edit the Bullish and Bearish candles with different colors. #Tags: Candle size, oscillator, price action, price range, high to low, candle ticks __________________________________________________________
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MP Market Sessions 15m
Pierre Ksachikian
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This indicator helps to identify market sessions, It's High/Low, Open Range (OR), range of the sessions in pips and percentage of previous day (change%) under OHLC. It is also editable for any brokerage market watch time. For traders who use session trading strategies such as Mark B. Fisher ACD it can be super effective, where they can edit OR from the settings to either line or box.  We tried to make the settings easier to edit, for traders' use on different markets, charts and brokerage time.
MP Colored MACD
Pierre Ksachikian
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MACD (short for M oving A verage C onvergence/ D ivergence) is a popular trading indicator used in technical analysis of securities prices. It is designed to identify changes in the strength, direction, momentum, and duration of a trend in a security's price. History Gerald Appel created the MACD line in the late 1970s. Thomas Aspray added the histogram feature to Appel's  MACD in 1986. The three major components and their formula 1. The MACD line: First, "PM Colored MACD" employs two Moving
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Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2023.07.13 08:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pierre Ksachikian
27996
Reply from developer Pierre Ksachikian 2023.07.13 13:41
Great to know. Thank you for your review.
tenomi
35
tenomi 2023.06.20 19:33 
 

i bought the indicator and can not get it attached to my chart? can you advise please? thanks

it shows up in the Navigator yes, downloaded Version 1.1

When i click attach nothing happens. no error just not coming up on my chart?

Pierre Ksachikian
27996
Reply from developer Pierre Ksachikian 2023.06.20 19:59
Hello there, Please check if your MT5 has the latest update and also check if the indicator file is correctly placed in the indicator folders and is showing on the navigator panel. Let me know if it persists. Thanks
Denis Sokolovsky
421
Denis Sokolovsky 2023.06.06 14:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pierre Ksachikian
27996
Reply from developer Pierre Ksachikian 2023.06.06 14:26
Thank you very much for your comment!
Abdelsalam Gebrel Abdelsalam Ahmed
224
Abdelsalam Gebrel Abdelsalam Ahmed 2023.04.30 06:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pierre Ksachikian
27996
Reply from developer Pierre Ksachikian 2023.04.30 07:55
Thank you for your review.
Jedidiah
100
Jedidiah 2023.03.14 10:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pierre Ksachikian
27996
Reply from developer Pierre Ksachikian 2023.03.14 15:28
That's great to know, Thank you for your feedback.
LuisSouto
54
LuisSouto 2023.03.13 12:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pierre Ksachikian
27996
Reply from developer Pierre Ksachikian 2023.03.13 18:47
Thank you very much for your comment!
The issue has been resolved, kindly update the indicator and check.
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