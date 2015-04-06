Fibonacci EA MT4 Wonderful Trading Robot

Fibonacci EA MT4 is an Expert Advisor based on a powerful MT4 indicator known as Fibonacci. This EA may trade using the retracement and extension signals provided by this instrument.
This Fibonacci EA's trading strategy is to detect strong and invisible support and resistance levels.
It can also trade less riskily with the help of the MXRobots exclusive indicators and earn profit without losing money easily.

To obtain all of these signals, you do not need to use or purchase several Fibonacci Expert Advisors. All strategies based on powerful Fibonacci signals are all inside an EA Fibonacci.


Fibonacci Retracement EA MT4

The Fibonacci Retracement EA is only available on the MetaTrader platform. This Fibonacci EA can only be used in the forex market. It is not advised to  use it in trending markets such as stock, cryptocurrency, and commodities. Consider that the nature of these markets differs significantly from the currency forex market and need different types of Fibonacci expert advisors MT4.


Forex Fibonacci EA Settings

The parameters of this Fibonacci EA are drastically different from the Fibonacci indicator's default settings. The parameters used in this Fibonacci Expert Advisor are based on algorithmic trading performed by MXRobot's artificial intelligence engines. This feature differentiates this Forex Fibonacci EA from similar expert advisors on the market and is not found anyplace else.
Perhaps one of the essential features that any trading robot can have is the simplicity of working with it. MXRobots has worked hard on this problem and attempt to reduce the complexity of its expert advisors.
Unlike other expert advisors on the market, which may instruct you to do tens of settings while you are unfamiliar with them, MXRobots does not give you any responsibility. Even if you make a mistake during the setup, your capital is at risk (Because of the complexities that the developers entrust to us.)
Fibonacci EA MT4 does not require any specific settings and handles all of them for you. Even access to Forex Fibonacci EA settings is limited for you, so you can't modify anything even out of distraction and risk your capital.

Note: If you plan to use more than one expert advisor (especially MXRobots expert advisors), it is recommended to use a different magic number. If you are not familiar with this parameter, you can send us a message to guide you.


Features of EA Fibonacci

This Fibonacci EA has advanced characteristics that differentiates it  from other expert advisors, which we shall will discuss below:
  1. Different mathematical techniques and functions are used to filter the wrong signals of this Fibonacci EA MT4 and prevent as many unwanted losses as possible. MXRobot artificial intelligence algorithms have additionally added these functions to this Forex Fibonacci EA.
  2. In addition to fixed stop loss and take profit, which is the simplest form of exit points, they are equipped with smarter exit functions that change floatingly with market changes and prevent unnecessary losses. It can even prevent the loss of profits taken.
  3. It has proven to be profitable from 2003 to 2019. It has not been optimized only for a short period, which you can rarely see in similar products in the market. 

Fibonacci Expert Advisor MT4 Money Management

Fibonacci Expert Advisor does not use high-risk money management techniques such as Martingale, grid, and so on, which are common in similar products. To experience less loss and more profit, this trading robot uses the percentage money management strategy.

Suggestions for Fibonacci robot
  • Suggested time frame: H1
  • Suggested symbol: GBPUSD
Note: Be careful that the other backtest photos are only for checking the strength of the strategy, which you can learn more about in the article on " Test аn indicator/trading robot before buying".


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Introduction to the Range Perfect Indicator Range Perfect (RP) is a proprietary MetaTrader 5 indicator developed by MX Robots, designed specifically for traders who operate in range-bound or exhaustion-phase markets. It is engineered to detect the fatigue of trends and highlight high-probability reversal zones across financial instruments such as XAUUSD, EURUSD, major Forex pairs, cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, and other volatile assets. Unlike conventional indicators that require multiple
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