SuperTrend EA MT4 Automated Forex Trading Robot

SuperTrend EA is an expert advisor or trading robot based on the Supertrend Buy-Sell Magic Indicator. It is capable of detecting and following both minor and major trends. SuperTrend EA MT4 is obtained from artificial intelligence algorithms developed by MXRobots company. This EA, in addition to the SuperTrend indicator, includes other instruments that contribute to the activities of this intelligent trading robot, which you can experience Algo Trend EA (supertrend algo trading).


SuperTrend EA Market

SuperTrend EA is applicable only on the MetaTrader platform. You can only use this Super Trend EA on the forex market. Its use in trending markets such as stock, cryptocurrency and commodities is not recommended. Consider that the nature of these markets has major differences from the forex market and requires other styles of SuperTrend EA MT4.


Required settings for SuperTrend EA MT4

Perhaps one of the essential features that any trading robot can have is the simplicity of working with it. MXRobot has worked hard on this problem and attempt to reduce the complexity of its expert advisors.
Unlike other expert advisors on the market, which may instruct you to do tens of settings while you are unfamiliar with them, MXRobot does not give you any responsibility. Even if you make a mistake during the setup, your capital is at risk (Because of the complexities that the developers entrust to us.)
Super Trend EA does not require any special settings, and all of the configurations are done for you. You have limited access to SuperTrend EA MT4 settings, so you can't modify anything even out of distraction and risk your capital.

Note: If you plan to use more than one expert advisor (especially MXRobot expert advisors), it is recommended to use a different magic number. If you are not familiar with this parameter, you can send us a message to guide you.


Features of Super Trend EA

Supertrend Expert Advisor now offers features that make it superior than similar products. We will discuss the following topics:
  • Other functions have been added to its programme, allowing it to more accurately filter out false signals. 
  • In addition to having a fixed take profit and a fixed stop loss, it also has a floating take profit and stop loss. This feature makes it dynamic in specific circumstances, reduces your losses, and prevents profit loss. This feature appears only infrequently.
  • It offers a breakeven or risk-free option that further decreases your risk 

SuperTrend EA money management

SuperTrend EA does not use high-risk money management techniques such as Martingale, grid, and so on, which are common in similar products. To experience less loss and more profit, this trading robot employs the percentage money management strategy.


Offers for SuperTrend EA MT4

  • Recommended time frame: H1
  • Suggested symbol: GBPUSD
Note: Be careful that the other backtest photos are only for checking the strength of the strategy. You can learn more about this in the article " Test аn indicator/trading robot before buying".


