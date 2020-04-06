SuperTrend EA MT4 Automated Forex Trading Robot
- Experts
- Amirbehzad Eslami
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
SuperTrend EA is an expert advisor or trading robot based on the Supertrend Buy-Sell Magic Indicator. It is capable of detecting and following both minor and major trends. SuperTrend EA MT4 is obtained from artificial intelligence algorithms developed by MXRobots company. This EA, in addition to the SuperTrend indicator, includes other instruments that contribute to the activities of this intelligent trading robot, which you can experience Algo Trend EA (supertrend algo trading).
SuperTrend EA Market
SuperTrend EA is applicable only on the MetaTrader platform. You can only use this Super Trend EA on the forex market. Its use in trending markets such as stock, cryptocurrency and commodities is not recommended. Consider that the nature of these markets has major differences from the forex market and requires other styles of SuperTrend EA MT4.
Required settings for SuperTrend EA MT4
Note: If you plan to use more than one expert advisor (especially MXRobot expert advisors), it is recommended to use a different magic number. If you are not familiar with this parameter, you can send us a message to guide you.
Features of Super Trend EA
- Other functions have been added to its programme, allowing it to more accurately filter out false signals.
- In addition to having a fixed take profit and a fixed stop loss, it also has a floating take profit and stop loss. This feature makes it dynamic in specific circumstances, reduces your losses, and prevents profit loss. This feature appears only infrequently.
- It offers a breakeven or risk-free option that further decreases your risk
SuperTrend EA money management
Offers for SuperTrend EA MT4
- Recommended time frame: H1
- Suggested symbol: GBPUSD