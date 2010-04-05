Fibonacci EA MT4 Wonderful Trading Robot

Fibonacci EA MT4 is an Expert Advisor based on a powerful MT4 indicator known as Fibonacci. This EA may trade using the retracement and extension signals provided by this instrument.
This Fibonacci EA's trading strategy is to detect strong and invisible support and resistance levels.
It can also trade less riskily with the help of the MXRobots exclusive indicators and earn profit without losing money easily.

To obtain all of these signals, you do not need to use or purchase several Fibonacci Expert Advisors. All strategies based on powerful Fibonacci signals are all inside an EA Fibonacci.


Fibonacci Retracement EA MT4

The Fibonacci Retracement EA is only available on the MetaTrader platform. This Fibonacci EA can only be used in the forex market. It is not advised to  use it in trending markets such as stock, cryptocurrency, and commodities. Consider that the nature of these markets differs significantly from the currency forex market and need different types of Fibonacci expert advisors MT4.


Forex Fibonacci EA Settings

The parameters of this Fibonacci EA are drastically different from the Fibonacci indicator's default settings. The parameters used in this Fibonacci Expert Advisor are based on algorithmic trading performed by MXRobot's artificial intelligence engines. This feature differentiates this Forex Fibonacci EA from similar expert advisors on the market and is not found anyplace else.
Perhaps one of the essential features that any trading robot can have is the simplicity of working with it. MXRobots has worked hard on this problem and attempt to reduce the complexity of its expert advisors.
Unlike other expert advisors on the market, which may instruct you to do tens of settings while you are unfamiliar with them, MXRobots does not give you any responsibility. Even if you make a mistake during the setup, your capital is at risk (Because of the complexities that the developers entrust to us.)
Fibonacci EA MT4 does not require any specific settings and handles all of them for you. Even access to Forex Fibonacci EA settings is limited for you, so you can't modify anything even out of distraction and risk your capital.

Note: If you plan to use more than one expert advisor (especially MXRobots expert advisors), it is recommended to use a different magic number. If you are not familiar with this parameter, you can send us a message to guide you.


Features of EA Fibonacci

This Fibonacci EA has advanced characteristics that differentiates it  from other expert advisors, which we shall will discuss below:
  1. Different mathematical techniques and functions are used to filter the wrong signals of this Fibonacci EA MT4 and prevent as many unwanted losses as possible. MXRobot artificial intelligence algorithms have additionally added these functions to this Forex Fibonacci EA.
  2. In addition to fixed stop loss and take profit, which is the simplest form of exit points, they are equipped with smarter exit functions that change floatingly with market changes and prevent unnecessary losses. It can even prevent the loss of profits taken.
  3. It has proven to be profitable from 2003 to 2019. It has not been optimized only for a short period, which you can rarely see in similar products in the market. 

Fibonacci Expert Advisor MT4 Money Management

Fibonacci Expert Advisor does not use high-risk money management techniques such as Martingale, grid, and so on, which are common in similar products. To experience less loss and more profit, this trading robot uses the percentage money management strategy.

Suggestions for Fibonacci robot
  • Suggested time frame: H1
  • Suggested symbol: GBPUSD
Note: Be careful that the other backtest photos are only for checking the strength of the strategy, which you can learn more about in the article on " Test аn indicator/trading robot before buying".


