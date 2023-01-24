Market Sniper Zone

4.75

 UPDATED

The Non-Repaint zones is a time base indicator that scans for possible reversal of the market for perfect entry. It read the history and draws the possible zone for our comfort.

The indicator possesses four different zones that read the history of the market over 10,000 previous bars and predict the possible entry point.

It rescans every market trend change to give us the possible zone, it is used for trading all types of markets and does not repaint.

The indicator has the following input:

1. Timeframe 

2. Color

3. Zone 1

4. Zone 2

Watch the video For full details on how to use the indicator.

Reviews 6
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.06 13:02 
 

ok

Flaviona
134
Flaviona 2024.08.04 12:36 
 

Good indicator

Cezar Lazar
496
Cezar Lazar 2023.03.29 14:29 
 

Very good indicator, good configuration options and a very good person behind this wonderful work.

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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FOR THE UPDATED VERSION CHAT ME UP The indicator is used for trading boom and Crash, is super trend detective. When the market is Up trend make use of Strong Signal to catch the spike, when on Down trend use Regular Signal to catch more spikes. The indicator is price action base in nature with some mathematical logics. It is use for catching spikes only. The indicator posses the following output 1. Strong Signal 2. Regular Signal 3. Email Alert  3. Alert Power for terminal Alert 
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The Ai Trend Spotter (D Originals). The Downfall of Forex. We often ask " How do Brokerage make money ? ", and we celebrate any little wining trades on our end. But after using (D Originals) you will ask yourself " How did I became rich overnight ? ". So Deep, Action speaks louder than voice. With the Ai Trend Spotter, don't be afraid of:      *Market Manipulation *Market Reversal * Sniper Entry and Exist  *Candle Jump The indicator is for every Pair tradable on MT5 platform, is a 3 years proje
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Due to Technical and Logical manipulations by Brokerage, I have come a long way to bring this rear indicator that combines numerous strategies that have the following abilities: Market Trend Identification : Understand the overall trend of the market. Reversal Points : Identify potential points where the market may change direction. Entry and Exit Points : Determine optimal times to enter and exit trades. For a comprehensive understanding of how to use this indicator, please watch the accompanyi
The Predictor
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​ THE PREDICTOR: Advanced Machine Learning & ICT Powerhouse Transform your trading from guesswork to data-driven precision. ​The Predictor is not just another indicator; it is a sophisticated market analysis engine that combines Pattern Recognition AI with the institutional power of ICT (Inner Circle Trader) strategies. Designed for professional traders who demand high-accuracy signals for Forex, Boom/Crash, and Volatility Indices. ​ Why Choose "The Predictor"? ​Unlike lagging indicators, T
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Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.06 13:02 
 

ok

Flaviona
134
Flaviona 2024.08.04 12:36 
 

Good indicator

jose3905
84
jose3905 2023.05.23 20:37 
 

I really liked your indicator, it is helping a lot. I always trade with EA Universal, it accepts all types of indicators, but to work correctly, the indicator needs a number of Sell and Buy Buffer. It would be possible for you to insert these numbers into the code, when you open the candle within the red area you would use the sell buffer and when you open it in the blue you would use the buy buffer.

Brendan Chinwedu Eze
4233
Reply from developer Brendan Chinwedu Eze 2023.05.25 03:48
Nice idea, I appreciate.
Kabelo Collen Molokwe
139
Kabelo Collen Molokwe 2023.04.05 23:19 
 

such an awesome indicator.i love it.it wins you many trades

Cezar Lazar
496
Cezar Lazar 2023.03.29 14:29 
 

Very good indicator, good configuration options and a very good person behind this wonderful work.

Findolin
2670
Findolin 2023.01.30 18:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Brendan Chinwedu Eze
4233
Reply from developer Brendan Chinwedu Eze 2023.01.31 04:12
You are welcome
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