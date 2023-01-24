Market Sniper Zone

UPDATED

The Non-Repaint zones is a time base indicator that scans for possible reversal of the market for perfect entry. It read the history and draws the possible zone for our comfort.

The indicator possesses four different zones that read the history of the market over 10,000 previous bars and predict the possible entry point.

It rescans every market trend change to give us the possible zone, it is used for trading all types of markets and does not repaint.

The indicator has the following input:

1. Timeframe

2. Color

3. Zone 1

4. Zone 2

Watch the video For full details on how to use the indicator.