X3 Trend Arrow
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.20
- Activations: 20
Due to Technical and Logical manipulations by Brokerage, I have come a long way to bring this rear indicator that combines numerous strategies that have the following abilities:
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Market Trend Identification: Understand the overall trend of the market.
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Reversal Points: Identify potential points where the market may change direction.
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Entry and Exit Points: Determine optimal times to enter and exit trades.
For a comprehensive understanding of how to use this indicator, please watch the accompanying video. Additionally, download the provided indicators for a complete analysis.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92909
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