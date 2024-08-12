X3 Trend Arrow

Due to Technical and Logical manipulations by Brokerage, I have come a long way to bring this rear indicator that combines numerous strategies that have the following abilities:

  1. Market Trend Identification: Understand the overall trend of the market.

  2. Reversal Points: Identify potential points where the market may change direction.

  3. Entry and Exit Points: Determine optimal times to enter and exit trades.

For a comprehensive understanding of how to use this indicator, please watch the accompanying video. Additionally, download the provided indicators for a complete analysis.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92909

AND

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109519 

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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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