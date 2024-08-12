X3 Trend Arrow

Due to Technical and Logical manipulations by Brokerage, I have come a long way to bring this rear indicator that combines numerous strategies that have the following abilities:

Market Trend Identification: Understand the overall trend of the market. Reversal Points: Identify potential points where the market may change direction. Entry and Exit Points: Determine optimal times to enter and exit trades.

For a comprehensive understanding of how to use this indicator, please watch the accompanying video. Additionally, download the provided indicators for a complete analysis.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92909



AND

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109519