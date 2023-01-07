Boom and Crash Spike Arrow

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The indicator is used for trading boom and Crash, is super trend detective. When the market is Up trend make use of Strong Signal to catch the spike, when on Down trend use Regular Signal to catch more spikes.

The indicator is price action base in nature with some mathematical logics. It is use for catching spikes only.

The indicator posses the following output

1. Strong Signal

2. Regular Signal

3. Email Alert

3. Alert Power for terminal Alert