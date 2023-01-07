Boom and Crash Spike Arrow

FOR THE UPDATED VERSION CHAT ME UP

The indicator is used for trading boom and Crash, is super trend detective. When the market is Up trend make use of Strong Signal to catch the spike, when on Down trend use Regular Signal to catch more spikes.

The indicator is price action base in nature with some mathematical logics. It is use for catching spikes only.

The indicator posses the following output

1. Strong Signal

2. Regular Signal

3. Email Alert 

3. Alert Power for terminal Alert 

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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