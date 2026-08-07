Trade Manager Pro v2

Trade Manager Pro MT5 is a professional all-in-one trading panel designed to give traders complete control over every aspect of trade execution and position management from a single floating interface. Combining speed, precision, and intelligent automation, it transforms MetaTrader 5 into a powerful professional trading workstation while remaining lightweight, fast, and easy to use.

Designed with MetaTrader 5's native trading classes for maximum stability, broker compatibility, and execution reliability, the panel simplifies every stage of the trading process—from order placement and risk calculation to advanced trade management and performance monitoring.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, or Cryptocurrencies, Trade Manager Pro MT5 provides the professional tools needed for efficient manual trading without unnecessary complexity.





Benefits

Execute trades with a single click.

Reduce trading errors through automated risk management.

Calculate position size instantly based on account risk.

Protect profits using automatic Break-Even and Trailing Stop.

Monitor account performance in real time.

Manage multiple positions quickly from one interface.

Improve trading discipline with built-in risk protection.

Save time using intelligent trade management automation.

Enjoy a clean, professional, and fully customizable interface.

Intelligent Risk Management

Professional money management tools designed for consistent risk control.

Automatic lot size calculation

Fixed lot trading

Percentage risk calculation

Fixed monetary risk

Risk based on Stop Loss distance

Margin validation before execution

Minimum and maximum lot protection

Broker volume step compliance

Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit

Configure protective levels before every trade.

Stop Loss in points

Take Profit in points

Risk-to-Reward ratio calculation

Automatic SL/TP placement

Modify existing positions instantly

Break-Even Automation

Protect open profits automatically.

Move Stop Loss to Break-Even

Adjustable trigger distance

Optional profit offset

Works independently for each position

Advanced Trailing Stop

Dynamic trade protection with multiple trailing methods.