Trade Manager Pro v2
- Utilities
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- Version: 2.10
- Activations: 5
Trade Manager Pro MT5 is a professional all-in-one trading panel designed to give traders complete control over every aspect of trade execution and position management from a single floating interface. Combining speed, precision, and intelligent automation, it transforms MetaTrader 5 into a powerful professional trading workstation while remaining lightweight, fast, and easy to use.
Designed with MetaTrader 5's native trading classes for maximum stability, broker compatibility, and execution reliability, the panel simplifies every stage of the trading process—from order placement and risk calculation to advanced trade management and performance monitoring.
Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, or Cryptocurrencies, Trade Manager Pro MT5 provides the professional tools needed for efficient manual trading without unnecessary complexity.
Benefits
- Execute trades with a single click.
- Reduce trading errors through automated risk management.
- Calculate position size instantly based on account risk.
- Protect profits using automatic Break-Even and Trailing Stop.
- Monitor account performance in real time.
- Manage multiple positions quickly from one interface.
- Improve trading discipline with built-in risk protection.
- Save time using intelligent trade management automation.
- Enjoy a clean, professional, and fully customizable interface.
Intelligent Risk Management
Professional money management tools designed for consistent risk control.
- Automatic lot size calculation
- Fixed lot trading
- Percentage risk calculation
- Fixed monetary risk
- Risk based on Stop Loss distance
- Margin validation before execution
- Minimum and maximum lot protection
- Broker volume step compliance
Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit
Configure protective levels before every trade.
- Stop Loss in points
- Take Profit in points
- Risk-to-Reward ratio calculation
- Automatic SL/TP placement
- Modify existing positions instantly
Break-Even Automation
Protect open profits automatically.
- Move Stop Loss to Break-Even
- Adjustable trigger distance
- Optional profit offset
- Works independently for each position
Advanced Trailing Stop
Dynamic trade protection with multiple trailing methods.
- Fixed trailing stop
- Step trailing
- ATR-based trailing
- Smart profit locking
- Automatic Stop Loss updates