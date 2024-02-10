Engulfing Candle Pattern Alert
- Göstergeler
- Thi Ngo
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Güncellendi: 10 Şubat 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Identify Engulfing candle pattern with Arrows & Alert (built-in RSI filter).
This indicator helps you to identify Engulfing candle pattern or Outside bar (OB) on the chart with arrows, along with an alert when a new Engulfing candle appears. Engulfing candle pattern is one of the most important reversal Price Action signals.
The indicator has a built-in RSI filter, You can turn the RSI filter on and off, as well as change the parameter settings for the RSI.
You can filter by direction: Bullish And Bearish, Bullish Only, or Bearish Only.