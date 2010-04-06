Trend Support and Resistant levels

Dear Friend ...

I hope and Wish a happy new year to all of you .. as i told you < this is a simple Utility EA can helps you in your trading .

he helps you to ensure that your decision is correct to enter the market .

it is work on all currency pairs , stocks ,indices and crypto .

its easy to install . no complicated inputs.

 this EA works as follows :

it's main work is to detect the highest price and the lowest price on H4 & H1 time frame and draw resistance and support and trend 

every line has colored different than the other lines for easy recognizing .


for any further questions don't hesitate to contact me directly  .


best wishes 

