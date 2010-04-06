Trend Support and Resistant levels
- Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
Dear Friend ...
I hope and Wish a happy new year to all of you .. as i told you < this is a simple Utility EA can helps you in your trading .
he helps you to ensure that your decision is correct to enter the market .
it is work on all currency pairs , stocks ,indices and crypto .
its easy to install . no complicated inputs.
this EA works as follows :
it's main work is to detect the highest price and the lowest price on H4 & H1 time frame and draw resistance and support and trend
every line has colored different than the other lines for easy recognizing .
for any further questions don't hesitate to contact me directly .
best wishes