Trend Support and Resistant levels

Dear Friend ...

I hope and Wish a happy new year to all of you .. as i told you < this is a simple Utility EA can helps you in your trading .

he helps you to ensure that your decision is correct to enter the market .

it is work on all currency pairs , stocks ,indices and crypto .

its easy to install . no complicated inputs.

 this EA works as follows :

it's main work is to detect the highest price and the lowest price on H4 & H1 time frame and draw resistance and support and trend 

every line has colored different than the other lines for easy recognizing .


for any further questions don't hesitate to contact me directly  .


best wishes 

Produits recommandés
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Voici NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker pour MT4 : Ne manquez plus jamais le réglage du StopLoss et du TakeProfit avec notre NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, un assistant indispensable pour les traders naviguant sur le marché du Nasdaq 100 sur MetaTrader 4. Cet outil est conçu pour ceux qui recherchent une solution transparente pour automatiser la gestion des niveaux de StopLoss et TakeProfit. Caractéristiques principales : Automatisation sans effort : Surveille automatiquement les transactions sur le Na
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
SL and TP Setter
Giacomo Barone
4 (1)
Utilitaires
You can manually open a trade (one click), and this EA will take care of setting the SL and TP. SL and TP are set based on the number of pips you specify in the input screen. You can also choose monetary SL and TP. SL and TP are determined based on the weighted average price (WAP), so if you open a new trade, SL and TP will be updated according to the new WAP. The WAP is not unique but differentiated between buy and sell trades (this is useful only if you open opposite trades on the same chart)
FREE
Profitstat free
Tonny Obare
4 (2)
Utilitaires
Profitstat is a free indicator that scans your history and displays it on the chart. The free version shows the number of trades and profit made on the current and previous day. The data is updated instantly as soon as a trade closes. Simply attach it to any chart and it gives the account data irrespective of the chart currency nor timeframe.
FREE
OTRX Fimathe Backtest
Fabio Rocha
Utilitaires
OTRX Fimathe Backtest is a tool for the Trader or Enthusiast who uses the Fimathe technique created by Trader Marcelo Ferreira to carry out his training and validate if he can obtain profitability. In this tool you will be able to: 1. Define whether you are looking for a buy or sell entry. (Trend). 2. Define by clicking twice on the horizontal lines where your Reference Zone and your Neutral Zone will be. 3. Monitor the entry, subcycle and exit of the trade. 4. Trading Summary, Daily, Week
FREE
ScalpingOne for MT4free
Xian Er Sha Ao
3 (1)
Utilitaires
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One MT4 free One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.  (The free version has only 3 positions) Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) The timeline drawing function can be linked with the clock disp
FREE
Auto double push limited
Yasunao Koyama
Utilitaires
Update:ver1.53 (2023/08/16) ・概要と必要環境 手動発注もしくは他ツール等からの発注に対し、指値発注予約の複製を生成します。こちらは「発注操作の簡易化」に特化したものになります。発注判断となる分析は、資料を漁る、経験則を導く、他の分析ツールやEAを併用する等、利用者ご自身で頑張ってください。なお、ver1.28より、「決済後、自動で再発注する」機能が実装されました。(有償版でのみ有効化できます) ・導入と導入後の操作 導入そのものは簡単です。「自動売買可能なEA」として、適当なチャートにて動作させるだけです。(チャートの対象相場は問いません。このEAは、チャートを見ていません)。あとは、「このEAでのローカルコピー以外の発注」があれば、それに応じて「損失が出た場合に備えての追加取引の予約」という形で、指値発注が自動生成されます。 導入操作上の注意として、「本EAを、複数のチャートで動作」はできません。EAがチャート自体を見ておらず、注文状況だけを見ているため、複数のチャートで動かす意味もありません。また、ターミナルとEAの設定として「自動売買」を許可しない
FREE
EA Close All Set TPSL All Panel MT4
Thannawut Khankhat
Utilitaires
EA Close All Set TPSL All  Panel MT4 EA Close All Set TPSL All MT4 is a professional utility tool for MetaTrader 4 that helps traders manage orders quickly and efficiently. With a clean on-chart control panel, you can close trades or set Take Profit / Stop Loss levels for all orders with just one click.       [MT5 Version --->  click . ] Key Features On-Chart Control Panel – Light gray background with simple and intuitive design. Close All Orders – Instantly close all active Buy, Sell, and Pe
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicateurs
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Elsna Horizontal Lines MT4
Raymond Edusei
Utilitaires
This MQL4 indicator creates a customizable grid of horizontal lines on your trading chart. Here's what it does: **Main Functions:** - Draws equally spaced horizontal lines across the visible price range - Supports two line types: horizontal lines or trend lines with forward projection - Automatically adjusts to price scale changes **Key Features:** 1. **Customizable Spacing**: Set grid distance in pips (20 pips by default) 2. **Flexible Starting Point**: Auto-calculates starting price or lets
FREE
Lot Calculate
Maksim Neimerik
Utilitaires
This simple but useful script calculates the lot in % of the deposit. It is indispensable for risk management. There is only one customizable parameter: MaxRisk - risk in % for lot calculation. The product works as a standard script. Launch it once on an appropriate chart and start trading using the calculated lot value. Genious is simplicity! Happy trading!
FREE
Safety
Sergey Ermolov
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Je pense que tout le monde connaît une telle règle de gestion de l'argent, comme le «coffre-fort». Pour ceux qui ne sont pas au courant, le coffre-fort suggère de fermer la moitié de la position après que le profit sur la transaction a égalisé avec la taille de l'arrêt. Ainsi, même si le prix se déroule et s'accroche à l'arrêt, Vous ne perdrez pas d'argent, car le même montant de profit a été reçu lors de la fermeture d'une partie de la position plus tôt. Safety Advisor n'a qu'un seul paramètr
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ est un indicateur qui trace les lignes de support et de résistance de la journée en utilisant les taux de Fibonacci. Cet indicateur spectaculaire crée jusqu'à 7 niveaux de support et de résistance via Pivot Point en utilisant les taux de Fibonacci. C'est fantastique de voir comment les prix respectent chaque niveau de ce support et de cette résistance, où il est possible de percevoir les points d'entrée/sortie possibles d'une opération. Caractéristiques Jusqu'à 7 niveaux
FREE
Auto TP Sl Panding Orders
Sarfraz Ali -
Utilitaires
Auto TP SL Manul Open Panding Orders Overview: AUto TP SL Manul Open Panding Orders is an innovative trading platform designed to enhance trading efficiency and effectiveness in managing financial investments. Key Features: Automated Management : Seamlessly manage take-profit (TP) and stop-loss (SL) orders with our advanced automation tools. Manual Adjustments : Maintain control with manual options, allowing traders to adjust orders according to market conditions.
FREE
Period Change Button
Rainer Albrecht
3 (1)
Utilitaires
Fastest way to change the period. Suitable for traders who use many charts and timeframes. Size, shape and color can be customized. Inputs Parameters Corner — Choose corner placement Standart is "Right lower chart corner" Color — Background color of the button ColorText — Text color of the button ColorOn — Background color of the button for the current period ColorOnText — Text color of the button for the current period Font — Arial, Verdana... FontSize — Size of the font in pixels DistanceX —
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicateurs
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Special offer!   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
FREE
Trade Panel Pro by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.85 (33)
Utilitaires
Fully functional manual trade panel with risk/reward, auto SL, lot size calculation, one-click trading, hidden (virtual) stop loss/take profit and pending orders, scale in and out of trades (partial close), news events and more. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Brings an incredible amount of functionality to MetaTrader for free and for both demo and live accounts. Features Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk, fixed amount or dynamic lots Automatic take profit base
FREE
Grid Assistant Pro
Alessandro De Cristofaro
Utilitaires
Grid Assistant Pro – Utility for Managing Grid Strategies on MetaTrader 4 Grid Assistant Pro is a professional utility that helps traders manage and monitor unidirectional grid strategies directly from the MT4 chart. It provides a visual dashboard , clear controls, and automated risk protection features for precise and efficient grid operation. Key Features Visual Dashboard Real-time metrics: Balance, Equity, Floating P/L, Drawdown %, Free Margin Grid status: active and pending or
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Indicateurs
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
Not trading time
Mikhail Nazarenko
4 (2)
Indicateurs
There are time periods in the market, when trading is highly likely to be unprofitable. This indicator warns you about such non-trading situations and helps you preserve your money and time. Parameters Remind about non-trading periods: Expiration week - remind about the expiration week Consumer index day - remind a day before the release of Consumer index day NON FARM - remind a day before the release of NON FARM Christmas - remind a day before Christmas New Year Days 25.12 - 15.01 - remind abo
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Auto Fib MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicateurs
Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
FREE
Net TP Net SL Setter
Sajjad Ahmed
5 (1)
Utilitaires
This EA automatically closes all Open Trades and Pending Orders at your specified Net Profit or Net Loss. The TP and SL for a single trade can easily be set in Meta Trader, on individual basis and on hitting that TP or SL, the trade is automatically closed. However, if you have multiple trades and you want to set a Net TP and Net SL (in terms of profit & loss) for all of them, then Meta Trader cannot help you. Here comes this EA “Net TP Net SL Setter” using which you can set a Net TP and Net SL
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Si vous aimez ce projet, laissez un examen 5 étoiles. Cet indicateur tire les prix ouverts, élevés, bas et de fermeture pour les prix spécifiés période et il peut être ajusté pour un fuseau horaire spécifique. Il s ' agit là d ' un niveau important qui s ' intéresse à de nombreux domaines institutionnels et professionnels. traders et peut être utile pour vous de connaître les endroits où ils pourraient être plus active. Les périodes disponibles sont les suivantes : Jour précédent. Semaine pré
FREE
Support Resistance Multi Time Frame FREE
FXsolutions
4.67 (6)
Indicateurs
This indicator shows the latest untouched support and resistance as horizontal lines. The indicator can show support/resistance from higher timeframes. With this indicator you can e.g. easily see the support/resistance of the timeframes H4, D1 and W1 on a H1 chart, which can be a big advantage while time your entry on H1. This is the FREE version of the indicator: Support Resistance Multi Time Frame The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Parameters referenceTF: the timeframe from whi
FREE
Close ALL In This Current Chart MT4
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Utilitaires
A simple button to completely close   all existing open trades   (both Buy and Sell) on the   current chart . Warning : Once the button is pressed, all open trades on the current chart will be deleted immediately without any more questions or dialogue. Use this utility very carefully. We recommend that you do a trial of removing open trades on a demo account first, before trying to use this utility on a real account.
FREE
IceFX TradeInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.76 (42)
Utilitaires
IceFX’s TradeInfo is an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator). Risk-based LOT
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur d'information sera utile pour ceux qui veulent toujours être au courant de la situation actuelle du compte. L'indicateur affiche des données telles que le profit en points, en pourcentage et en devise, ainsi que le spread pour la paire actuelle et le temps jusqu'à la fermeture de la barre sur la période actuelle. VERSIONMT5 -   Des indicateurs plus utiles Il existe plusieurs options pour placer la ligne d'information sur le graphique : À droite du prix (passe derrière le prix) ;
FREE
MQLTA Auto Close Demo
MQL4 Trading Automation
Utilitaires
Auto Close is an expert advisor that can assist you with your money and risk management rules. The EA can monitor your Balance, Equity, Margin, Global Profit and Global Loss and alert you in case any of these reaches a specified threshold. This Demo Version has Notification and Close features disabled, full version can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29141 How does it work? Load the Auto Close EA in the chart and set the parameters you want to keep monitored. If any of the risk
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Equity Protect Pro : Votre expert en protection de compte complet pour un trading en toute sérénité Si vous recherchez des fonctionnalités telles que la protection de compte, la protection des capitaux propres, la protection de portefeuille, la protection multi-stratégies, la protection des bénéfices, la prise de bénéfices, la sécurité de trading, les programmes de contrôle des risques, le contrôle automatique des risques, la liquidation automatique, la liquidation conditionnelle, la liquidatio
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Basket EA MT4 est un outil puissant de capture de bénéfices et un système complet de protection de compte, le tout réuni dans une solution simple et facile à utiliser. Son objectif principal est de vous donner un contrôle total sur le profit et la perte global de votre compte en gérant toutes les positions ouvertes au niveau du panier (basket), plutôt que traitement individuellement. Le EA propose une gamme complète de fonctions au niveau du panier : take profit, stop loss, break even et trailin
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT4 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilitaires
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitaires
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Cara
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
OrderManager MT4
Lukas Roth
4.71 (24)
Utilitaires
Présentation du OrderManager : Un utilitaire révolutionnaire pour MT4 Gérez vos transactions comme un pro avec le tout nouveau utilitaire Order Manager pour MetaTrader 4. Conçu avec simplicité et facilité d'utilisation à l'esprit, l'Order Manager vous permet de définir et de visualiser sans effort le risque associé à chaque transaction, vous permettant de prendre des décisions éclairées et d'optimiser votre stratégie de trading. Pour plus d'informations sur l'OrderManager, veuillez vous référer
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Partial Closure EA MT4 vous permet de clôturer partiellement n'importe quelle position sur votre compte, manuellement selon un pourcentage choisi de la taille du lot et/ou par numéro de ticket, ou automatiquement selon des pourcentages définis des niveaux de TP/SL, en clôturant un pourcentage de la taille de lot initiale sur jusqu’à 10 niveaux de take profit et 10 de stop loss. Il peut gérer toutes ou certaines des transactions de votre compte en spécifiant ou en excluant certains numéros magiq
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. En utilisant notre panel de trading, vous pouvez trader en un clic à partir du graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement que le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Des calculs automatiques de paramètres et de fonctions qui facilitent la vie d'un trader et aident un trader à mener ses activités de trading beaucoup plus rapidement et pl
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilitaires
Clôture des positions dans MetaTrader 4 après avoir atteint le bénéfice/perte total avec la fonction de suivi des bénéfices. Vous pouvez activer les arrêts virtuels (ordre séparé) . Calcul et clôture des positions ACHAT et VENTE séparément (ACHAT VENTE séparé) . Fermeture et calcul de tous les symboles ou du symbole courant uniquement (Tous les symboles) . Activer le suivi pour le profit ( Trailing Profit ). Clôture sur le total des profits et pertes en devise de dépôt, en points, ou en % du so
KopirMT4 Copy trades for MT4
Alexandr Gavrilin
4.53 (80)
Utilitaires
The adviser has been withdrawn from sale  KopirMT4 (CopierMT4) - transaction copier for the MetaTrader 4 terminal, copies (synchronizes, duplicates) transactions from any accounts (copier, copy dealers).  Supports copying: MT4 <-> MT4, MT4 -> MT5 Hedge, MT5 Hedge -> MT4 Support:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01c3f341a058d901 Why exactly our product? The copier has a high speed and is not dependent on ticks. Copy speed - less than 0.5 sec. Transactions are copied with high accuracy, the sc
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Utilitaires
Protégez votre capital de trading sans effort Protéger votre capital est aussi essentiel que de le faire fructifier. KT Equity Protector agit comme votre gestionnaire de risques personnel, surveillant en continu l’équité de votre compte et intervenant automatiquement pour limiter les pertes ou sécuriser les profits en fermant toutes les positions et ordres en attente dès que les objectifs prédéfinis sont atteints. Fini les décisions émotionnelles ou les incertitudes — laissez ce protecteur fiabl
Plus de l'auteur
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
DowJonesBlinder
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
Experts
Dear Friends .. As I promised you , this is a demo version of my Expert Advisor that works only on Daw Jones (US30) It works on simple strategy , Scalper and trend EA . It use the manual lot size that you put in parameters and use the trailing stop to minimize the lost value  as much as it dose ,, So u need to put the lot size ( usually it 0.1 minimum in most companies ) and put your Trailing stop value  (if you want to cancel the trailing just put 0 in the parameter )  (for DJ try to multiply
FREE
Confirmation Entry
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
Experts
Dear Valuable Friends ,   This New Free EA works as below : - waiting the M15 diagram to show the reverse or continuing of the trend - confirm  signal on H4 Diagram . - wait till the entry strategy is being extremely true  - put direct entry point (sell or Buy ) and put Pending Orders (P.O) in grid   All these will be Active after manually set in common parameters that u fully controlled . Check the pics to recognize .. for any Question write to me directly .. Best Luck  Best Luck  
FREE
Sell and Buy Points On Chart
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
Utilitaires
This EA helps traders in the following benefits : - show the entry point for sell or buy orders that you makes. -show the TP & SL levels on chart - control the lot size  - control the TP & SL level in points - works on all chart period - rising algo trading rank in your signal  - closing all deals in one click - closing only profitable deals - closing only losable traders enjoy 
FREE
Dusha Trailers
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
Utilitaires
Dear Friends ,    this EA helps u to automatically tracing (following) your opening trades .. the trades will opened manually .. you can set all parameters such as  lot size sl tp distance from open price to set the break even point (that's to keep your deal in safe from losing any funds in case of the market go on negative way that you expect ) trailng your trade by set the distance of pips u need  if u need any assistance , add me and  contact me on my links in profile . wish all the best f
FREE
Manage your deals
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
Utilitaires
Hi Dear Friends ,   As i told you ,,, today i produce the management EA to managing your trades and with closing instruments used to closing tow kind of trades.. the profitable trades and losable trades .. u can try it for free for 2 days ,, it is worth every cent ..  now .. you do not need to keep tracing your deals.... let the EA do it for you automatically...  for any inquires contact me directly in my contacts shown on my profile after adding me .. best regards  Fawaz A. Al-baker 
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis