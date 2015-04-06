CableStarV2 MT4

Timeframe H1

Pair GBPUSD

The CableStarV2 follows a trend trading strategy. It uses Bollinger Bands on HeikenAshi Charts to find the perfect entry and exit points in the market. Every position is secured with a stopp loss.

The backtests shown in the screenshots were done with the default settings. Do you own testing to find even better settings. Please download the free demo to do your own testing.

The CableStarV2 is not using any martingale and/or grid functionalities. Still the tests shown below were done with a 0.1 lotsize risk per trade which can not be considered as "low risk". 

Happy trading!


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