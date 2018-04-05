CableStarV2


Timeframe H1

Pair GBPUSD

The CableStarV2 follows a trend trading strategy. It uses Bollinger Bands on HeikenAshi Charts to find the perfect entry and exit points in the market. Every position is secured with a stopp loss.

The backtests shown in the screenshots were done with the default settings. Do you own testing to find even better settings. Please download the free demo to do your own testing.

The CableStarV2 is not using any martingale and/or grid functionalities. Still the tests shown below were done with a 0.1 lotsize risk per trade which can not be considered as "low risk". 

Happy trading!

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Richard Heronimus Oehmig Kuhn
Utilities
The Free Drawdown Dashboard Built for Prop Firm Traders PGuard Basic is the first free Drawdown Dashboard and Lot Calculator designed specifically for Prop Firm Traders on MetaTrader 5. Monitor your Daily and Overall Drawdown in real time, calculate the perfect lot size for every trade, and see the exact impact on your remaining drawdown budget before you open a position. Built for FTMO, Apex Trader Funding, Funding Pips, and any other Prop Firm with configurable Custom Presets. Most traders fa
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CableStarV2 MT4
Richard Heronimus Oehmig Kuhn
Experts
Timeframe   H1 Pair   GBPUSD The CableStarV2 follows a   trend trading strategy . It uses   Bollinger Bands   on   HeikenAshi Charts   to find the perfect entry and exit points in the market. Every position is secured with a stopp loss. The backtests shown in the screenshots were done with the default settings. Do you own testing to find even better settings. Please download the free demo to do your own testing. The CableStarV2 is not using any   martingale and/or grid functionalities . Still th
Goldwise Trend Advisor
Richard Heronimus Oehmig Kuhn
Experts
Goldwise Trend Advisor — Professional Gold Trading with Full Transparency Do you know why most Gold EAs fail? Because they trade against the market. Goldwise does the opposite: it identifies the dominant trend on the Daily chart and trades exclusively in its direction. No guessing, no hoping — just disciplined trades with the market, not against it. And the best part: you can see what the EA is doing and why, at all times. No black-box trading. Full transparency, right on your chart. Why Goldwis
PropGuard OS Risk Manager Trade Panel Prop Firm EA
Richard Heronimus Oehmig Kuhn
Utilities
PropGuard OS — The Airbag for Your Prop-Trading Account Risk Manager | Trade Panel | Prop Firm EA | FTMO & Funding Pips Ready Be honest: How did you really lose your last challenge? Was it the strategy? Probably not. It was that one moment : The moment a small loss turned into a revenge trade. The moment you “just quickly” bent the rules. The moment your brain screamed “BUY” while your plan said “STOP”. You wouldn’t drive a car without a seatbelt. So why risk a $100,000 account without PropGuar
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