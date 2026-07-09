Prop Firm Risk Guardian auto close on breach

Prop-Firm Risk Guardian watches your MetaTrader 5 account in real time. When any rule you have set is breached, Guardian closes the offending positions and locks new entries. It does not open trades. It does not prevent order placement, because no chart-attached EA can do that. It reacts to a breach within one tick, which is what saves the account.





This is a rules utility for funded-challenge, funded, and personal accounts. All account data stays on your terminal. Optional Telegram alerts use your own bot and chat.





WHAT IT WATCHES





Daily loss limit, measured from start-of-day equity.

Total drawdown from your initial balance.

Trailing drawdown from peak equity, with a manual reset.

Per-trade risk, measured from each position's stop.

Max lot per position and max concurrent positions.

Trades per hour and a post-loss cooldown.

Session window and weekend hold.

Optional Tier-1 news blackout from the Forex Factory weekly calendar.





Guardian warns at 80 percent of any limit and closes on a breach. Account limits close everything and lock new entries. Per-position and timing rules warn by default, and you can set them to close if you prefer. Everything is restart-safe: the daily counter, the high-water mark, and every halt flag survive an EA restart.





MONITOR-ONLY MODE





Run Guardian in Monitor-only mode and it logs, warns, and updates the on-chart annotation exactly as it would live, but it closes nothing. See what it would have done for a week before you trust it with auto-close. The mode is shown on the panel at all times.





TWO-STEP HALT





A HALT NOW button that becomes CONFIRM HALT with a countdown. Two clicks to flatten the account and lock entries. Prop firms rarely give you a clean manual kill switch. This one does.





FIRM PRESETS





Load a firm's ruleset in one click. Each preset carries the date it was checked and warns on the panel if it is more than 90 days old. Prop-firm rules change, so you confirm a preset against your firm's current terms before you rely on it. Included:





FTMO: Phase 1, Phase 2, Funded

Apex Trader Funding: 50K, 100K, 150K, 250K, 300K (trailing drawdown)

FundedNext Stellar: Phase 1

The 5%ers Bootcamp: Level 1

Alpha Capital: Phase 1

Custom: a blank preset you fill in





All presets verified as of 2026-06. Verify against your firm before use.





ALERTS AND ANALYTICS





Optional Telegram alerts on startup, on every warning and breach, and a weekly summary. A second window shows your last seven days: trades, win rate, net, mean per trade, and best and worst day. It also shows a capped-loss counterfactual that floors every loss at a 10 percent disaster stop and reports how your mean per trade would change. This is a capped-loss estimate, not a price-path replay: Guardian sees your actual closes only, so it cannot replay what a different stop would have done tick by tick.





SETUP NOTES





Telegram and the news blackout use WebRequest. Add https://api.telegram.org and https://nfs.faireconomy.media to the allowed URLs in Tools, Options, Expert Advisors. Both features fail open, so if a URL is missing Guardian carries on and never halts trading over it. One Guardian per account.





This is a rules utility, not a trading signal generator. Guardian never opens trades. You are responsible for verifying preset values against your prop firm's current terms. Author is not a licensed financial advisor. Not financial advice. Utility only.