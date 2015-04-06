Ezujli EA


Ezujli EA aslo known as "YourMoneyServant" is an expert advisor wholly dedicated to serving as your financial aide. With an extremely simple setup, it works by keeping a close eye on the market and searching for the ideal entry signal with a mechanism to guarantee that you always stay in good profits. For the purpose of avoiding copyright and to keep things simple, the settings to most of its features are hidden.



                                  SETTINGS:

- Trade            <-   Allows you to enable/disable YourMoneyServant from trading (default = true)

- MaxSpread        <-   Allows you to set the maximum spread to be allowed (default = 3)

- RiskPercent      <-   Allows you to set the percentage of your capital you want to risk (default = 1)

- TakeProfit       <-   Allows you to set your take profit, it cannot be disabled (default = 12)

- EnableStopLoss   <-   Activates the stop loss (default = false)

- StopLoss         <-   Allows you to set your stop loss in pips (default = 6)



                                   TIPS:

- MaxSpread:        should be low or zero to enhance EA performance (an ECN account is recommended for this).

- RiskPercent:      the higher it is, the higher your lot size would be.

- TakeProfit:       default setting is best for EA performance.

- EnableStopLoss:   should be enabled based on your choice (default mode is advised).

- StopLoss:         best setting is at least half of take profit.

N/B: It is advised to use "YourMoneyServant" with the default settings and patiently grow your capital with consistent profits. For this version, the maximum lot size is 1 standard lots. However, this limitation is absent in the later versions.



                               RECOMMENDATIONS:

- Minimum deposit of $1,000

- ECN account type

- Currency pairs with 0 pips like; EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD

- H1 Timeframe

- VPS for continuous trading



                         Purchase "YourMoneyServant" if:

- You want a robot to trade forex safely without fear of losses.

- You're prepared for extended periods without trading (3-12 hours).

- Within appropriate parameters, annual returns ranging from 70% to 280% satisfies you.

- You assess expert advisors based on long-term performance rather than short term results.

- You know that expert advisors do not guarantee profits



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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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