



Ezujli EA aslo known as "YourMoneyServant" is an expert advisor wholly dedicated to serving as your financial aide. With an extremely simple setup, it works by keeping a close eye on the market and searching for the ideal entry signal with a mechanism to guarantee that you always stay in good profits. For the purpose of avoiding copyright and to keep things simple, the settings to most of its features are hidden.







SETTINGS:



- Trade <- Allows you to enable/disable YourMoneyServant from trading (default = true)



- MaxSpread <- Allows you to set the maximum spread to be allowed (default = 3)



- RiskPercent <- Allows you to set the percentage of your capital you want to risk (default = 1)



- TakeProfit <- Allows you to set your take profit, it cannot be disabled (default = 12)



- EnableStopLoss <- Activates the stop loss (default = false)



- StopLoss <- Allows you to set your stop loss in pips (default = 6)







TIPS:



- MaxSpread: should be low or zero to enhance EA performance (an ECN account is recommended for this).



- RiskPercent: the higher it is, the higher your lot size would be.



- TakeProfit: default setting is best for EA performance.



- EnableStopLoss: should be enabled based on your choice (default mode is advised).



- StopLoss: best setting is at least half of take profit.



N/B: It is advised to use "YourMoneyServant" with the default settings and patiently grow your capital with consistent profits. For this version, the maximum lot size is 1 standard lots. However, this limitation is absent in the later versions.







RECOMMENDATIONS:



- Minimum deposit of $1,000



- ECN account type



- Currency pairs with 0 pips like; EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD



- H1 Timeframe



- VPS for continuous trading







Purchase "YourMoneyServant" if:



- You want a robot to trade forex safely without fear of losses.



- You're prepared for extended periods without trading (3-12 hours).



- Within appropriate parameters, annual returns ranging from 70% to 280% satisfies you.



- You assess expert advisors based on long-term performance rather than short term results.



- You know that expert advisors do not guarantee profits







