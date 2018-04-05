Time Range Break Out

Unlike many other programs on the MQL5 market, this is a REAL trading expert advisor.

I’m thrilled to introduce the Time Range Break Out Expert Advisor—a meticulously crafted trading tool that stands apart from the rest. This EA is not just another automated system; it embodies a logical and disciplined approach to trading, free from the risky strategies often found in other programs.

Key Highlights:

  • No Martingale or Grid Strategies:

    • This EA does not rely on dangerous martingale or grid functionalities. Instead, it follows a sound, logical concept that focuses on consistent, reliable performance over time.

  • Strategic Time-Based Trading:

    • By focusing on specific trading hours, the EA identifies key times when market movements are most likely to result in profitable breakouts. This approach ensures that your trades are timed to perfection, capitalizing on the market’s natural ebb and flow.

  • Clear and Defined Range Detection:

    • The EA determines a price range during your chosen trading hours. When the price breaks out of this range, it triggers a trade—no guessing, just clear, strategic action based on real market conditions.

  • Built-In Risk Management:

    • Your capital is protected with customizable stop-loss and take-profit settings. This EA is designed with longevity in mind, ensuring that your trades are secure while still giving you the potential for significant returns.

Why This EA is Different:

In a market filled with complex and often risky trading systems, the Time Range Break Out Expert Advisor offers a breath of fresh air. I developed this EA to align with the principles of sound trading—no gimmicks, no unnecessary risks, just a straightforward, logical approach to capturing market opportunities.

This EA is perfect for traders who value precision, timing, and a methodical approach to trading. Whether you are a seasoned pro or just starting out, you will appreciate the clarity and effectiveness of this tool.

Join the Real Trading Revolution:

Step away from the noise and complexity of other trading systems. With the Time Range Break Out Expert Advisor, you have a tool that is designed to deliver consistent results without compromising your trading principles. Start trading smarter today!



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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Ghost Scalper MT5
Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (3)
Experts
Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
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