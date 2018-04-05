Unlike many other programs on the MQL5 market, this is a REAL trading expert advisor.

I’m thrilled to introduce the Time Range Break Out Expert Advisor—a meticulously crafted trading tool that stands apart from the rest. This EA is not just another automated system; it embodies a logical and disciplined approach to trading, free from the risky strategies often found in other programs.

Key Highlights:

No Martingale or Grid Strategies: This EA does not rely on dangerous martingale or grid functionalities. Instead, it follows a sound, logical concept that focuses on consistent, reliable performance over time.

Strategic Time-Based Trading: By focusing on specific trading hours, the EA identifies key times when market movements are most likely to result in profitable breakouts. This approach ensures that your trades are timed to perfection, capitalizing on the market’s natural ebb and flow.

Clear and Defined Range Detection: The EA determines a price range during your chosen trading hours. When the price breaks out of this range, it triggers a trade—no guessing, just clear, strategic action based on real market conditions.

Built-In Risk Management: Your capital is protected with customizable stop-loss and take-profit settings. This EA is designed with longevity in mind, ensuring that your trades are secure while still giving you the potential for significant returns.



Why This EA is Different:

In a market filled with complex and often risky trading systems, the Time Range Break Out Expert Advisor offers a breath of fresh air. I developed this EA to align with the principles of sound trading—no gimmicks, no unnecessary risks, just a straightforward, logical approach to capturing market opportunities.

This EA is perfect for traders who value precision, timing, and a methodical approach to trading. Whether you are a seasoned pro or just starting out, you will appreciate the clarity and effectiveness of this tool.

Join the Real Trading Revolution:

Step away from the noise and complexity of other trading systems. With the Time Range Break Out Expert Advisor, you have a tool that is designed to deliver consistent results without compromising your trading principles. Start trading smarter today!







